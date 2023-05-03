The current Chelan County PUD headquarters at Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue. Commissioners heard potential Coarse Wave Division Multiplex (CWDM) rate and service changes at the headquarters during the Monday board meeting.
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners can chew on a potential rate and service change, including a larger discount, on a portion of fiber offerings before their next board meeting.
The proposed changes, which come in a package of an additional service tier and a boost in volume discount, is the PUD’s push to keep up with competitive rates for a subset of offered fiber services. The fiber services are for customers needing high bandwidth and certain networking requirements, like school districts.
The Coarse Wave Division Multiplex (CWDM) service is available to anyone needing "very high bandwidth" or special networking requirements, such as multiple connections between multiple endpoints, Bob Shane, PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director, wrote in an email.
Commissioners were presented with proposed changes to the CWDM rates at the Monday board meeting. Staff plans to circle back to commissioners with a final CWDM rate and service change proposal for a decision at the May 15 board meeting, said Kirk Hudson, PUD general manager.
“We’re a wholesale telecommunications provider and it’s a very competitive business,” Hudson said.
According to PUD telecommunications network administrator, Justin Cornea, the current rates per month are offered as a two-tiered service and the proposed change would bump the offerings up to a three-tiered service.
The current volume discount — a slash in costs when purchasing multiple services — would also increase for customers, from 16.6% to 20%.
“Installing fiber for each individual service can quickly add up. This is where CWDM and services like it can be the optimal choice for anchor institutions, such as hospitals and schools,” Cornea said at the meeting. “We hope that the new proposed changes will entice customers to take this additional service. The proposed restructuring (of tiers) is needed in order to give our residential service providers greater flexibility to meet current changing customer requirements.”
Cornea further defined CWDM services as using a specific signal or wavelength to transmit data with data transmission protected and no interference with other wavelengths. With CWDM, the customer provides the necessary electronics, suited for their special needs or applications and the services are only offered to customers through a retail service provider on the PUD’s fiber network, according to Shane.
“Typically, it’s a business or an institution needing a lot of connectivity. For example, a large school district where each school needs to connect back to a central administration office where centralized resources are located,” wrote Shane. “(The PUD) provides the fiber access and connectivity to the served locations while the retail service provider’s work with the customers to set up the network within the customer’s premises and provides the billing and troubleshooting, when needed.”
The base CWDM rate for one service is about $1,078 and will remain the same, but the second tier bundle discount — when purchasing two or more “lambda” (Lambda is a wavelength description terminology, Cornea said.) services at once — would increase the discount from 16.6% to 20% under the rate change, which would roughly equal $898 per service to $862. The proposed third tier addition would provide a 54% discount for 15 or more services purchased for $496 per service. The discounts are applied per order for a service, not cumulative for all services ordered throughout the network, according to PUD documents.
“Although this might be a loss of revenue initially, these proposed changes are necessary to keep us and our service providers competitive and hopefully entice more customers to purchase this service,” Cornea said. “Currently this is a small proportion of our total budget and our revenue. We’re hoping this will just increase a higher take rate for this particular service.”
According to PUD documents, the service currently rakes in $200,000, or 1.6% of total fiber revenues. The PUD anticipates an initial total reduction hit of $110,000 under the new rates.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone