The current Chelan County PUD headquarters at Fifth Street and North Wenatchee Avenue. Commissioners heard potential Coarse Wave Division Multiplex (CWDM) rate and service changes at the headquarters during the Monday board meeting.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners can chew on a potential rate and service change, including a larger discount, on a portion of fiber offerings before their next board meeting.

The proposed changes, which come in a package of an additional service tier and a boost in volume discount, is the PUD’s push to keep up with competitive rates for a subset of offered fiber services. The fiber services are for customers needing high bandwidth and certain networking requirements, like school districts.  



