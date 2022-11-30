WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is weighing whether to opt into a regional energy resource program, Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP), with the deadline to join mid-December.
WRAP, with members spread from the Southwest to the Pacific Northwest, will be a program with a region-wide approach for assessing and addressing resource adequacy.
Resource adequacy is the term coined for ensuring there’s sufficient and reliable energy resources to meet demand.
The program is voluntary for membership, but utilities are then contractually obligated to meet set metrics and pay the membership cost, which would be $185,000 in 2023 and then $150,000 annually.
“We call it WRAP. (We’re) taking a look at making sure all the utilities and entities have enough capacity to serve their load,” said Janet Jaspers, PUD director of energy planning and trading, at the Nov. 21 board meeting. “We’re seeing a lot of changes coming into effect because of the Climate Commitment Act. I’ve been here a long time and seen a lot of things come in, but there’s more uncertainty with this than anything I can ever remember.”
The Climate Commitment Act, legislation to cap and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s emitting sources and industries, may impact the regional energy grid, wrote PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, in an email.
Hansen said WRAP has two set requirements for members: one, participants must secure enough capacity, months ahead, to meet their forecasted peak loads and two, participants agree to share that capacity with other program participants.
“(The benefits would be) increased reliability as dozens of utilities coordinate a diverse portfolio of energy resources across a large geographical footprint,” said Hansen. “For example, if one area is hit with an unexpected shortfall of energy, utilities can tap into an emergency supply of energy from WRAP members instead of relying on a potentially volatile energy market.”
Tapping into other utilities in the program for support is intended to be only under emergency conditions, Hansen adds, the financial consequences from the program incentivize participants to exhaust all means of procuring energy before outsourcing through the program. There is no cost to use the other utilities for assistance, that would be a benefit of joining the program.
WRAP was developed by the Western Power Pool (WPP), formerly known as the Northwest Power Pool, a voluntary organization which includes Chelan County PUD, Douglas County PUD and Grant County PUD as members. According to the WPP website, its formation was initiated when industry leaders grew concerned about resource adequacy — an issue that if left untouched, could result in a lack of power for customers.
WPP senior systems analyst John Fazio said in a video the industry has to worry about resource availability fluctuating as utilities shift away from conventional energy resources due to the retirement of coal plants, and tap into solar, wind and hydropower. Adequacy assessments measure temperatures, water condition and 20 years of wind generation variation paired with the anticipated demand, Fazio explained. If the need isn’t met, utilities would have to take what Fazio tagged as “pricey” actions, passed onto customers, to keep the lights on.
“After decades of abundant energy supply in the Pacific Northwest, there are warning signs of a less certain future ahead,” Hansen said. “Increased demand for electricity, replacing fossil fuels with variable renewables like wind and solar, increased regulatory requirements, and more large-load industries moving to the West.”
Several studies forecasted these challenges would need to be addressed to maintain reliability. The question is whether there will be enough capacity to meet demand, especially in extreme weather or critical hours, according to Hansen.
“(Another benefit of joining WRAP is an) increased value of capacity, which is the ability to meet peak demand,” Hansen said. “Hydropower is well-positioned to become more valuable because of its flexible, 24/7 availability.”
Hansen added the PUD is unlikely to face the financial penalties set by WRAP because the district’s hydro resources are well positioned to meet the program’s requirements. The financial penalty for not securing enough capacity is based on the cost of building a new generating resource and the penalty for not sharing is based on escalated wholesale energy prices, according to Hansen.
Other benefits include making legislative mandates less likely by voluntarily joining WRAP and joining a resource adequacy program, which is a standard feature of an organized market, according to Hansen.
“Supporting the WRAP may increase the chance of success of future organized markets,” Hansen said. “If Chelan PUD joins a future organized market, the organized market will most likely have similar rules to WRAP.”
Douglas County PUD has been a participant in the WRAP development, Douglas PUD spokesperson, Meaghan Vibbert, wrote in an email, but the district plans to opt out of the program. According to Vibbert, because of the district’s current power sales contract, the WRAP process doesn’t benefit the PUD.
“But we will continue to follow the process and join in the future when it makes sense,” said Vibbert.
Chelan PUD staff will provide a presentation on the program at the Dec. 5 board meeting.