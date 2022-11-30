hydro

Rocky Reach Dam, a source for clean and renewable energy, is owned by the Chelan County PUD.

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is weighing whether to opt into a regional energy resource program, Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP), with the deadline to join mid-December.

WRAP, with members spread from the Southwest to the Pacific Northwest, will be a program with a region-wide approach for assessing and addressing resource adequacy.



