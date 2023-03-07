WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD and the city of Wenatchee could form a land exchange agreement for the Confluence Parkway Project, pending a PUD commissioners' vote March 20 and Wenatchee City Council approval.
Commissioners were debriefed on the PUD’s potential contractual intersection with the city of Wenatchee’s 2.5-mile bypass project at the Monday board meeting.
The land exchange has been discussed for nearly a year as part of the Confluence Parkway Project, but not formally come to a vote. It would include the PUD trading 5 acres along the western edges of the Horan Natural Area and Wenatchee Confluence State Park for “roughly equivalent property,” from the city of Wenatchee, according to a Chelan PUD press release.
“We aren’t intending to exchange any money; the land exchanges will be the considerations for the agreement along with the obligations the parties assume,” said Erik Wahlquist, PUD general counsel and chief compliance officer, at Monday's board meeting.
The Confluence Parkway Project includes a new bridge arched over the Wenatchee River for new access to Highway 2/97 to reduce traffic congestion on North Wenatchee Avenue. According to Wenatchee World archives, the project also includes removal of land along the railroad in Wenatchee Confluence State Park, as well as a section of the Horan Natural Area, both of which are owned by the Chelan PUD.
“We’ve worked really hard as staff… to try to address the mitigation associated with the noise (impact) and other mitigative measures,” Wahlquist said. “It presents an interesting challenge… we don’t really have a design (of mitigative work) here yet. The fact of the matter is until we really get a full design of the property that’s going to be exchanged specifically, it becomes a little difficult with absolute clarity to picture what the project will look like on the ground.”
Environmental mitigations for the project were outlined in the final draft agreement — including a noise wall and earthen berms built by the city of Wenatchee to help mitigate road noise. The agreement ties responsibility to the city for rerouting the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail away from Hawley Street and the railroad tracks. A new pedestrian bridge will be double the width of the existing pedestrian bridge, according to a PUD press release.
“We have to decommission the existing pedestrian bridge. The city is planning a new bridge as part of its project, which it will own,” Wahlquist said.
According to Wahlquist, the city of Wenatchee will also pay for electrical transmission and distribution utilities to be relocated with plans to evaluate the best site for relocation based on roadway construction. The agreement also stipulates the city of Wenatchee to cover the cost of relocating two water wells supporting Confluence State Park, as well as paying for the replacement of state park staff housing.
“There is housing and other property related to that housing associated with Confluence State Park on the north side of the Wenatchee River that will be relocated,” Wahlquist said. “(That’s) The north of the river property that the city will be obtaining and conveying to the district to replace that park housing and then they will take the existing park housing as part of the project.”
The city of Wenatchee completed an environmental assessment for the Confluence Parkway Project in December and is anticipating the Federal Highway Administration to provide a Finding of No Significant Impact in the next few months, according to Wenatchee World archives. The project will require approval from the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, according to a PUD press release.
Construction is anticipated to start in 2025, according to city of Wenatchee documents.
The city council gave Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz the authority to negotiate an agreement with Chelan County PUD on Nov. 17 on what kind of environmental mitigation measures to take, along with exchanging property between the two governing entities.
