The Chelan County PUD is considering 7 acres at the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center property facing west for a potential substation.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD and Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center are partnering for a proposed western Wenatchee substation on WSU Tree Fruit Research Center property.

The PUD and WSU Tree Fruit Extension are in an agreement with no financial obligation — a memo of understanding — to potentially site a substation on a parcel of the center’s property.



