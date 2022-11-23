WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD and Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center are partnering for a proposed western Wenatchee substation on WSU Tree Fruit Research Center property.
The PUD and WSU Tree Fruit Extension are in an agreement with no financial obligation — a memo of understanding — to potentially site a substation on a parcel of the center’s property.
“We have not agreed to sell or purchase property, we’ve only agreed to perform some feasibility studies associated with this site,” said Chad Rissman, PUD distribution asset management director. “There’s several sites WSU Tree Fruit has identified that might work on their parcel.”
WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center is located at 1100 N. Western Ave. The PUD is considering a little over 7 acres of the property. According to Rissman, the memo of understanding leans toward carving out a long-term lease, but could potentially consider a boundary line adjustment for the property.
“Right now, we’re moving into the exploration … the high-level feasibilities, the fit-ability of a substation and we’re really looking with Washington State University if there’s a mutual benefit, in terms of improved access,” said Andy Wendell, PUD customer service and stakeholder outreach director. “We don’t know yet.”
Currently, the next steps for the site include feasibility studies and public engagement in early 2023. The PUD has mailed roughly 700 informative flyers to the surrounding community of the site as a prelude to the upcoming public engagement process. Rissman said the PUD plans to collect community feedback in early 2023. The engagement process would include explaining the need for a substation, illustrating what the substation would look like and addressing mitigation of concerns like noise and lights.
“Hopefully, we can arrive at a place where there is mutual benefit for the district and Tree Fruit Research and long-term needs that we can site a station on this parcel,” said Rissman.
Any decision related to using the property as a site for a substation would go before the commissioners for a vote.
Meanwhile, the PUD is continuing its work for the Bavarian substation in Leavenworth and the North Shore substation in Chelan. A cultural assessment is underway for the Bavarian station, as are designs that are transferable if the site doesn’t pan out after the assessment, according to Rissman. The PUD has obtained necessary permitting for the North Shore substation and is advertising for construction bids. Read more about those here: bit.ly/3OwjJ8r.
Rissman added while the PUD is building new substations, staff is also rehabilitating several stations to increase capacity and improve reliability.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone