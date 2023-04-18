A graphic displays the planned riverfront viewing area along the Chelan County PUD Service Center loop trail extension, connecting the Service Center to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. Chelan County PUD approved the allocation of $800,000 through the Public Power Benefit program to support the extension.
Commissioners received a presentation on the projects and remaining $3 million in the Public Power Benefit program bucket in 2023 on Monday. The Public Power Benefit program has funded projects centered around the community (wenatcheeworld.com), such as fiber expansion, with surplus energy sales revenue since 2015.
“This program supports the mission that we have by enhancing the quality of life in Chelan County through programs that distribute public power benefits,” said Felicity Saberhagen, PUD business manager, at the board meeting.
Out of the $3 million pot, roughly $800,000 was set aside for the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail extension. The total $2 million project will include a riverfront viewing site and connect the Chelan County PUD Service Center at Olds Station and the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. Completion of the trail extension is set for 2025.
“This is important for our visitor owners when they’re visiting our site because when the Confluence Parkway goes in, there will not be a direct route from the Service Center to the Confluence Park,” Saberhagen said. “It will allow access to that area easily and efficiently.”
The allocation of $670,000 for the Dryden Wastewater Treatment Plant replacement will chip away at the more than $5.67 million sum. According to Saberhagen, the replacement of the original treatment facility, with a completion date of 2024, will be supported by grant funding and Washington State Department of Ecology loan paired with PPB funds.
Phase one of Wenatchee Riverfront Park improvements clocked in at $6-8 million and the PUD’s latest allocation provides $1.51 million to support the changes at the 31-acre park. Both Chelan County PUD and the city of Wenatchee have funneled a combined $4 million in the project. Phase one improvements include a splash pad, train depot and play area (wenatcheeworld.com). Construction is slated to begin in 2024.
The PUD had a total of $6 million in allocations through the PPB program for 2023. The first round of $3 million was divided among projects like the Walla Walla Park sport court, Lake Chelan Research Institute, the PUD’s jobs readiness program and fiber expansion. According to Saberhagen, the PUD anticipates having $6 million available through the Public Power Benefit program for 2024, as well.
