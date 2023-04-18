loop trail

A graphic displays the planned riverfront viewing area along the Chelan County PUD Service Center loop trail extension, connecting the Service Center to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. Chelan County PUD approved the allocation of $800,000 through the Public Power Benefit program to support the extension.

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD allocated almost $3 million through its Public Power Benefit program to back three projects — Wenatchee Riverfront Park facelift, Dryden Wastewater Treatment Plant replacement, and an extension of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.

riverfront park

A graphic illustrates planned improvements at Wenatchee Riverfront Park. Chelan County PUD allocated $1.51 million through the Public Power Benefit program to support the project.

Commissioners received a presentation on the projects and remaining $3 million in the Public Power Benefit program bucket in 2023 on Monday. The Public Power Benefit program has funded projects centered around the community (wenatcheeworld.com), such as fiber expansion, with surplus energy sales revenue since 2015.



