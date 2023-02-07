press release

This photo shows the first snow at Rock Island Dam on the Columbia River in 2019. 

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD/Pete Johnson

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD on Monday entered into a 20-year contract with Puget Sound Energy for the PUD to provide the west side energy utility company 25% of Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydropower projects' output.

The two-decade contract will replace the expiring contracts Chelan PUD and Puget Sound Energy are currently under, one expiring in 2026 and the other expiring in 2031.



