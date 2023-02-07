WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD on Monday entered into a 20-year contract with Puget Sound Energy for the PUD to provide the west side energy utility company 25% of Rock Island and Rocky Reach hydropower projects' output.
The two-decade contract will replace the expiring contracts Chelan PUD and Puget Sound Energy are currently under, one expiring in 2026 and the other expiring in 2031.
“The 20-year contract increases Puget’s carbon-free resources toward its future renewable energy goals, as well as contributes flexible capacity to identified needs in Washington,” a Chelan PUD press release stated.
According to the press release, hydropower’s value is boosted as a carbon-free renewable source of energy as companies shift to meet Climate Commitment Act and Clean Energy Transformation Act requirements. Chelan PUD offers short-term market-based and long-term cost-based products.
“We build a diverse portfolio by offering a mix of different contracts in order to reduce risk, create value, and provide financial stability for decades to come,” said Kelly Boyd, Chelan PUD chief financial officer, in the release. “That balance allows Chelan PUD to support stable and predictable rates for customer-owners, as well as support for parks and broadband services.”
The contract was under negotiation for over 18 months, according to the press release.
