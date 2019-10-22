WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is on track to install roughly 1,000 new electrical meters this year, a record high for the utility.
That’s up from about 700 meter installations last year and 500 in both 2017 and 2016, PUD spokesman Neil Neroutsos said Tuesday.
“We don’t have an exact figure for 2020, but it’s definitely trending upward,” he said. “We’re on track to see continued growth.”
Most of the growth is from new houses and apartment buildings in North Wenatchee, Chelan, Manson and Leavenworth, Neroutsos said.
Energy conservation efforts have offset some of the county’s electrical use, but the PUD’s total load is still expected to see a net 1.3% increase this year, Neroutsos said.
PUD commissioners received a report on the electrical load during a meeting Monday as they plan for the 2020 budget.
Without factoring in conservation efforts, the utility is budgeting for a gross 4% electrical load increase next year, according to a Monday press release. Water use is projected to grow 2% and wastewater by 1.5%. About 1,100 fiber installations are expected next year.
Commissioners will see a draft of the 2020 budget at their Nov. 4 meeting and could vote on its adoption at the Dec. 2 meeting.