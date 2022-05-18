WENATCHEE — More information gathering is underway for the Confluence Parkway project.
That includes Chelan County PUD hiring Jacobs Engineering Group to complete a noise review and noise study.
“We felt they had the right team for this scope of work,” said Michelle Smith, PUD director of hydro licensing. She provided PUD commissioners on Monday an update on the PUD’s environmental due diligence and impacts to Wenatchee Confluence State Park due to the project.
The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that proposes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97.
The project also would also remove about 6 acres along the railroad in Wenatchee Confluence State Park and a portion of the Horan Natural Area. Another 6 acres would be returned to the park along the southern border of the Horan Natural Area.
Commissioners in April decided to commission their own noise study for the Confluence Parkway project due to negative feedback on a PUD survey on the parkway and questions on the city's noise study. Some commissioners said the noise study contracted out by the city only considered noise from tires on the road and not things like loud engines.
One of the reasons Dallas, Texas-headquartered Jacobs was chosen was because it was a qualified analyst for preparation of noise studies for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Smith said.
The PUD likely will sign a contract with the firm this week, she said, and finalize the scope of work for the environmental noise assessment and contract work.
The firm likely will review the project’s design proposal, determine noise impacts, and provide mitigation recommendations for things like vehicle noise from an engine/exhaust. The firm also could complete a comprehensive noise study to help the PUD in meeting its Section 4(f) and license obligations.
Section 4(f) established the U.S. Department of Transportation and “protects significant publicly owned public parks, recreation areas, and wildlife and waterfowl refuges, as well as significant historic sites, whether they are publicly or privately owned,” according to the Center for Environmental Excellence website.
Commissioners plan to visit Confluence State Park with PUD staff and Jacobs workers May 26.
Smith said Jacobs should complete its work over the next three or four weeks and develop reports by the end of June. Jacobs is expected to present its findings to commissioners sometime in July.
Smith also followed up on commissioners’ questions from previous meetings. However, she said the project’s design is only 5% done, so if any answers were available, they may not be complete.
As part of its due diligence, PUD staff asked the city of Wenatchee to engage other agencies in its design decisions, such as the Yakama Nation, because the PUD wanted to make sure the city wasn’t missing anything.
The PUD and city have since had several meetings with those agencies, she added, and the city is implementing items as a result into the project.
“We’re not the only agency looking at environmental impacts,” she said.
She also told commissioners the city was looking at using vegetation buffers, berms, and walls to help block light from vehicles on the road going into the park and to improve air quality. The PUD was waiting to see what the vegetation would be and where it would be located before it provided feedback, she said.
As far as chemicals used for ice and snow removal, Smith said she would make a note to bring up the concern to city officials as the project moved along. Commissioner Garry Arseneault mentioned the possible issue of chemicals running off the road and into vegetation on Monday.