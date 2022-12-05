WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will follow key topics, including wildfire mitigation and transmission, when the upcoming legislative session commences in Olympia Jan. 9, according to PUD government affairs program manager, Kelli Scott.
“Wildfire mitigation is going to be a big one for us,” said Scott at the Monday board meeting. “Obviously, so much of our infrastructure is located in wildfire-risk areas. We take the threat very seriously here.”
According to Scott, during the 2022 session, Chelan PUD joined dialogue when Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, introduced a bill (SB 5803) entangling wildfire liability and electric utilities’ equipment. Scott said when the bill was introduced, the wording enforced strict liability standards that triggered a “high level of concern” within the industry. However, Rolfes was receptive to the engagement from the public utility industry and the bill was revised for public utilities to submit wildfire mitigation plans based on best practices.
“I cannot overstate how much of a fundamental shift this was from how it started with the focus on liability, to a focus on planning and prevention,” said Scott. “We think it's important to engage in this conversation now and have a seat at the table.”
The bill didn’t make it through the House of Representative in the 2022 session, but the bill could resurface in the upcoming legislative session and the PUD plans to support the bill, Scott added.
Transmission is another focus for Chelan PUD, according to Scott, after decarbonization bills passed in the last several years. Lawmakers are looking to get more transmission lines sited, and quickly, Scott said. For Chelan PUD, the power from the hydroelectric projects moves to a transmission switchyard before traveling along transmission lines to substations, then to homes and businesses.
“Policymakers are now thinking through, ‘How are we going to get all of this renewable energy that we mandated to the places it needs to go?’” said Scott. “They’re turning their attention to transmission.”
According to Scott, Gov. Jay Inslee could be pursuing a study of a larger role for the state to build and finance its own transmission lines, which she called a “a real departure.” She added the PUD is responding to Inslee’s floating legislative language by taking stock internally.
“We don’t own a significant amount of transmission. We’re not planning to build a large amount of transmission,” said Scott. “Of course, any time the state says they want to take a larger role in our industry, our ears perk up a little bit. We’re obviously going to be scrutinizing that pretty intently.”
According to Scott, government affairs staff from Chelan PUD, Douglas County PUD and Grant County PUD have met regularly over the last six months in preparation to work collaboratively on priorities throughout the session.
“Our engagement is going to look different for each of these. Whether we’re going to sign in and testify, write a letter or just keep an eye on it,” said Scott.
The 2023 legislative session will be a “long session,” with legislators convening for 105 days.
