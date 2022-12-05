WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will follow key topics, including wildfire mitigation and transmission, when the upcoming legislative session commences in Olympia Jan. 9, according to PUD government affairs program manager, Kelli Scott.

“Wildfire mitigation is going to be a big one for us,” said Scott at the Monday board meeting. “Obviously, so much of our infrastructure is located in wildfire-risk areas. We take the threat very seriously here.”



