WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners approved extending the contract and increasing the total to $750,000 with Willamette Cultural Resources Associates at the Monday board meeting.
The contract binds Willamette to continue working with the Service Center team through the completion of the project.
The contract extension and boost in funds will allow Willamette to continue to provide oversight and constant monitoring, including on landscaping, for cultural resources. According to PUD director of shared services, Dan Frazier, the $750,000 includes the original contract’s total of $200,000.
“The reason we did the $200,000 initially was because we planned on having them work on obtaining a permit and do the work required to start up again. We anticipated a substantial amount of work to start up again,” said Frazier. “But we were able to negotiate that quite a ways, so we’ve actually been able to (have) the ongoing monitoring under this contract.”
The company was originally hired in April to assist the PUD in obtaining a cultural excavation permit after cultural artifacts were uncovered in the midst of Service Center construction.
“We’ve been very, very happy with their work,” said Frazier. “The other part of Willamette’s work… in obtaining that permit, was coming up with a way to deal with other cultural finds on the site. We knew they (more finds) were going to happen.”
Willamette has directed crews to move 30 feet away, allow archaeologists to conduct their work and notify tribes if an artifact is found. Frazier said crews can be back to work in the location by the next day. Prior to Willamette’s agreement with the PUD, Service Center crews had to pause groundwork for roughly nine months to work through the discovery of cultural artifacts.
“That’s been a huge improvement for our progress and prosecution of the project,” said Frazier. “They’ve been a great resource for us not just in the permitting process, but to help us understand how to be engaging.”
According to Frazier, the engagement process included Willamette rolling out a weekly report that’s distributed to the tribes and the state for heightened transparency. The report includes an in-depth explanation of the current happenings at the site. Frazier added, the reports are “well-received”.
“Comments I get back from the tribes generally are ‘Thanks for the information.’ Once in a while, I get, ‘Can we talk about this?,’” said Frazier. “But they’re (the tribes are) always really appreciative of that.”
The additional funds for the contract were included in the $25 million project cost increase presented at the Nov. 7 board meeting.
“It’s just good to know that we have a good process in place, because we’ve got another year of construction,” said commissioner Randy Smith.
Willamette Cultural Resources Associates is based out of Portland, Oregon.
