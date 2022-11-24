Service Center PUD

This rendering shows the new Chelan County PUD Service Center in Olds Station.

 Provided graphic/Chelan County PUD

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners approved extending the contract and increasing the total to $750,000 with Willamette Cultural Resources Associates at the Monday board meeting.

The contract binds Willamette to continue working with the Service Center team through the completion of the project.



