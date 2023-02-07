WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is tackling the erosion of three shorelines based in Chelan, Entitat and Wenatchee parks this year, totaling roughly $3 million.

PUD commissioners were told about the upcoming work on the south shore of Chelan Riverwalk Park, Entitat Park and Confluence State Park on Monday.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?