WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is tackling the erosion of three shorelines based in Chelan, Entitat and Wenatchee parks this year, totaling roughly $3 million.
PUD commissioners were told about the upcoming work on the south shore of Chelan Riverwalk Park, Entitat Park and Confluence State Park on Monday.
“The project will help stabilize and rehabilitate the shore with boulders, river cobble, native trees and shrubs,” Ryan Baker, PUD parks manager, wrote in an email.
Erosion is gradual washing-away of the shore that can be caused by wind, waves, reservoir fluctuation, boat wakes close to shore, or human activity, such as using unauthorized trails or water access or throwing rocks from the shore, Baker wrote.
Confluence State Park work to repair 1,000 feet of shoreline erosion is slated for the largest wad of money, with total project costs estimated at $2.2 million.
“The work window for that project (Confluence State Park) is fall of 2023,” Baker said at Monday's commission meeting. “The project location is south of the boat launch… It’s basically the entire eastern shore of the campground. The project is still pending a cultural permit in the area and the successful award of a bid (for a contractor).”
Another erosion project earmarked for fall 2023 is 200 feet of shoreline work in Entiat Park “directly in front of the campground,” on site. Project cost is roughly $450,000. The project is pending permits and the successful bid of a contractor, Baker said.
“The south shore of (Chelan) Riverwalk Park where this shoreline has receded close to 20 feet; we’ve lost irrigation and actually a bench in one area,” Baker said. “We’re really excited to start this project.”
Riverwalk Park work, 520 feet of shoreline in three locations, is anticipated to start in March 2023, and is dependent on a Washington state Department of Ecology permit. Stakeholder outreach is underway with the surrounding customers for closures and potential impacts, Baker added. A construction bid has been awarded at roughly $412,000.
The erosion repair work for all three projects will be covered through the PUD’s capital budget funds.
According to Baker, the PUD surveys sites annually and focuses on three factors. One factor that flags attention is the safety of the shoreline, like identifying a drop off. Another contributor for the selection of erosion work is the protection of natural resources and assets, like when a trail or bench is impacted. Lastly, the PUD is bound with a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license requirement with sedimentation control "to protect lands that we own," Baker wrote.
“We assess the condition of the shorelines annually to help prioritize this work,” Baker wrote. "The design and permitting process can take a while, so we plan these projects several years out.”
The shoreline repair work is considered part of the package of “significant upgrades to our park infrastructure, which includes the resource protection of our shoreline and our assets,” Baker said at the meeting.
