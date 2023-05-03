construction

Chelan County PUD will remove three transmission wires from overhead utility poles along Worthen Street through the end of May. Drivers on Worthen Street may run into one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic between Thurston Street and the walking bridge during the work.

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD crews will perform transmission line maintenance through the end of May along Worthen Street, impacting traffic.

More from Chelan PUD 



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?