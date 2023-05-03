Chelan County PUD will remove three transmission wires from overhead utility poles along Worthen Street through the end of May. Drivers on Worthen Street may run into one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic between Thurston Street and the walking bridge during the work.
While the work is underway, drivers traveling on Worthen Street, between Thurston Street and the walking bridge, may run into one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic, according to a PUD press release.
Crews started work Tuesday, and will work Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the potential to have periodic road closures up to 10 minutes at different times and areas throughout the project. The west side of Worthen Street will not be open for parking at times, the release stated, but crews will not work Friday after 9 a.m. to accommodate Apple Blossom Festival traffic.
Three transmission wires from overhead utility poles will be removed, a few poles will be replaced and the top of the transmission poles will be reconfigured to maintain reliable service.
