Stephanie Sellers, Wenatchee, and her 5-year-old son, KJ, watch water form a spiraling vortex empty into another 2-liter soda bottle during a lesson on centripetal force at the "Family Fun Energy Extravaganza" at Rocky Reach Dam Saturday afternoon. Rocky Reach Dam's STEM Center is holding the science program every Saturday in January and February, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., for all ages to learn about the world's energy.
Stephanie Sellers, left, KJ Sellers, 5, and Kevin Sellers, of Wenatchee, race to stack magnets during a lesson on earth's magnetic field at the "Family Fun Energy Extravaganza" at Rocky Reach Dam Saturday afternoon.
Stephanie Sellers, Wenatchee, and her 5-year-old son, KJ, watch water form a spiraling vortex empty into another 2-liter soda bottle during a lesson on centripetal force at the "Family Fun Energy Extravaganza" at Rocky Reach Dam Saturday afternoon. Rocky Reach Dam's STEM Center is holding the science program every Saturday in January and February, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., for all ages to learn about the world's energy.
Stephanie Sellers, left, KJ Sellers, 5, and Kevin Sellers, of Wenatchee, race to stack magnets during a lesson on earth's magnetic field at the "Family Fun Energy Extravaganza" at Rocky Reach Dam Saturday afternoon.
WENATCHEE — Families herded into the Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center’s STEM Center Saturday for the debut of “Family Fun Energy Extravaganza," an exploration of the energy journey.
Chelan County PUD hosted the brand new program, which featured kinetic, light and sound energy.
For the entirety of the hour, spectators were immersed in the energy-focused science lesson that was cloaked as an “extravaganza."
“(The presentation) displays how we move energy from one place to another to benefit the community and each other,” said Bob Bauer, PUD outreach education specialist. “Good energy changes the world in a positive way.”
Bauer said since the Discovery Center is open year round, the hour-long program offers an interactive activity catered to people of all ages in January and February.
The occasional “ohs” and “ahs”could be heard murmured as children and parents alike peered into prism glasses to get a peek of a rainbow via an illuminated light bulb. The streamlined lesson on energy kept adults around the perimeter rapt with attention, as well. Stacked magnets, tornado tubes and spin tops were used as props for the presentation.
“It (the program) kept the interest of both the kids and the adults,” said Stephanie Sellers, mother of a participant.
As the energy journey wound to a close, take home items were doled out for the fun to continue post-extravaganza.
The free, hour-long program runs every Saturday through Feb. 25. It's offered at both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for all ages.
According to Bauer, the presentation varies, depending on whether sixth-graders or six-year-olds are in the audience.
“The audience dictates the actual presentation we do,” Bauer said. “This is a unique presentation. There’s no presentation that will be provided over and over.”
The Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, so participants can visit other segments of the center before or after the program.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone