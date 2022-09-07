WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is moving forward with trying to give the Horan Natural Area a special noise classification.
The classification would help keep the noise level low and dictate what mitigation measures would need to occur with the city of Wenatchee’s Confluence Parkway project, such as making sound walls higher.
The PUD is working with the city to ask the Federal Highway Administration to list the wetland as an area where “serenity and quiet are of extraordinary significance and serve an important public need.”
An Aug. 25 letter from the PUD to the city listed four main questions the Highway Administration needs answered:
Is the site currently serene and quiet?
Does the site currently serve an important public need?
Is the preservation of serenity and quiet essential to serve the site’s intended purpose?
Is the site frequently used (or frequently available for use) by the public?
Michelle Smith, PUD director of hydro licensing, discussed the letter and gave a brief update on the Confluence Parkway project Tuesday.
She said the PUD has been focused since around January about noise impacts from the project, which is proposed by the city.
“We’re going to great lengths to make sure that area, the Horan Natural Area in particular, is protected and preserved both for the public, how the public is using that area, but also to preserve the natural and unique, very unique, natural area that it is today,” Smith said.
The designation would go to the eastern part of the Horan that parallels the Columbia River, where no motorized vehicles are allowed, Smith added. The Horan includes some areas outside of that, for which the PUD is not seeking special classification, she said.
The letter will be included in a packet submitted by the Washington State Department of Transportation to the Federal Highway Administration in the next couple of months, Smith said. The WSDOT submits the application as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process specifically requesting the noise designation. The city requested the PUD to provide the information to share with WSDOT, which will also receive other documents from the city and the PUD.
The federal agency has the final say on Horan’s noise category, which could come in February.
“It’s a pretty aggressive timeline, but that’s what they’re (city leaders) hoping at this point in time,” Smith said.
A few months later, the PUD could submit a request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to exchange land with the city as part of the project, if commissioners wanted to, Smith said.
Construction on the Confluence Parkway project is expected to begin in 2025.
