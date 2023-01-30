supercharger

A Tesla charging station that features 16 charging stations at Dan's Food Market in Leavenworth.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is strategizing how to accommodate increased electric vehicle use and trying to maximize customer benefit as the state implements the Washington Clean Fuels Standard law this year.

Mitigating utility costs for its customers and itself from electric vehicle load growth, and alignment of costs and revenues, while maintaining fuel savings were identified by Chelan PUD as some electric vehicle strategies at the Jan. 23 board meeting.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?