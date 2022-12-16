WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD emphasized broadband funding as a legislative priority during the Tri-Commission meeting at the Confluence Technology Center Tuesday.
The PUD is projected to meet its goal to expand fiber internet to 85% of the county by 2026 and is advocating for state and federal funds to push beyond the set percentage goal. Currently, 79% of the county has access to fiber internet, according to Bob Shane, PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director.
“We’re looking for any funding opportunities that might come through, (like) various federal programs administered through the state broadband office,” said Shane. “These programs come with requirements that we have to be very aware of in terms of regulatory requirements, financial requirements… there’s also the operational aspect.”
Prior to reaching for federal and state funding, funds from the Public Power Benefit program will cushion fiber expansion costs, said Shane. The program, a source of funds for community driven projects, will cover the expansion to 85% of the county.
According to a PUD press release, in 2020, PUD commissioners funneled $2 million through the program to expedite the network expansion timeline. Shane wrote in an email that 1,200 homes will receive access earlier than originally planned.
The fiber expansion projects in 2023 will be covered by $5 million through the Public Power Benefit program. The PUD didn't provide the total for 2024-26.
According to Shane, construction will be underway in the new year to expand the fiber optic network to roughly 290 homes in the Middle Entiat River Road and lower Blewett Pass area. The PUD will also focus on certain pockets of the county within service territory that are unable to connect in Malaga and Wenatchee areas in 2023.
“The district right now… we’re maxed out in our own internal resources. We’re looking at all these different solutions to see what makes sense, but it comes back to resources and basically, finances,” said Shane. “The issue for broadband is higher density, closer distance you get more bang for your buck.”
Shane added the PUD is exploring alternative options to stretch internet accessibility to the most rural corners of the county, including opting for wireless instead of fiber in the remote areas. The district is still expanding fiber to upper Blewett Pass, upper Entiat River Valley, areas north of Chelan, a majority of the canyons in the county and along Highway 97/A, Shane said at the meeting.
“(The state broadband office) is in the process of hiring a consultant to figure out some of these grant requirements and ways to expedite getting out these grant dollars,” said 12th District Rep. Mike Steele at the meeting. “They’re kinda struggling to spend the amount of money we allocated in the last biennium so we’re trying to help them move that and would love feedback that you have that we can deliver back.”
The Tri-Commission meeting was an opportunity for Chelan County PUD, Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority and Chelan County to express collective wants and needs to Steele, Sen. Brad Hawkins, and Rep. Keith Goehner. The legislators volleyed their feedback and forecast for the upcoming legislative session.
“One of the things, among many, I like to brag about our district is how proactive we are in clean energy and broadband,” said Hawkins.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone