WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD emphasized broadband funding as a legislative priority during the Tri-Commission meeting at the Confluence Technology Center Tuesday.

The PUD is projected to meet its goal to expand fiber internet to 85% of the county by 2026 and is advocating for state and federal funds to push beyond the set percentage goal. Currently, 79% of the county has access to fiber internet, according to Bob Shane, PUD fiber and telecommunications managing director.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?