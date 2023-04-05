station

The progressive design build could be used for things like Ohme Substation, shown here in the Olds Station area of Wenatchee. The station was energized in spring 2022 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is steering toward the use of an alternative build method, a more collaborative building process, for the utility’s power delivery projects, such as transmission line rebuilds.

PUD staff are preparing an application for the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services Project Review Committee after commissioners' approval at the Monday board meeting. The application is anticipated to be submitted by May.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?