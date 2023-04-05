WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is steering toward the use of an alternative build method, a more collaborative building process, for the utility’s power delivery projects, such as transmission line rebuilds.
PUD staff are preparing an application for the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services Project Review Committee after commissioners' approval at the Monday board meeting. The application is anticipated to be submitted by May.
“The state of Washington allows an alternate delivery method that we haven’t used at the district, called progressive design build, to public owners,” said Casey Hall, PUD project manager.
The selection process varies between the traditional design build and progressive design build, Hall said. For the progressive design build, during the Request for Quotation (RFQ) phase, a contractor can be selected, followed by a design team selection, instead of a general contractor controlling the design.
The progressive build method also allows for scope and budget to be determined through a collaborative process and establish 60% of the design phase before nailing down a project's estimate cost — unlike the traditional design build, which establishes cost earlier in the process.
“We’ve really learned (from alternative methods) that it creates a partnership between the district and contractors. It fosters this innovation and creativity between the design phase, the procurement phase,” said Chad Bowman, PUD interim engineering and project management director. “We’re all working together to achieve project outcomes instead of the traditional design bid, build process where at times we find ourselves at odds with the contractors.”
According to Bowman, the progressive design build method reduces financial risk and cuts down district resources, particularly because the contractor handles a majority of the procurement. Completion schedules improve due to continued collaboration with the contractor.
Individual projects will need to land in front of commissioners for approval before contracts are signed, according to PUD documents.
