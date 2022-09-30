WENATCHEE — Licensing, selling power and rates were some issues facing local public utility districts discussed Thursday at a forum for two contested PUD commission seats up for grabs in November.
The contested races, Chelan County PUD Commissioner District 3 and Douglas County PUD District 3, each have two candidates who participated in the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce event.
In Chelan County, academic counselor Aurora Flores and former PUD Commissioner Carnan Bergren are vying for the slot currently filled by Ann Congdon, who is not seeking re-election.
Chelan County PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz is also not seeking reelection. Former Chelan councilmember Kelly Allen is running unopposed for his seat.
In Douglas County, contenders are incumbent Aaron Viebrock and Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew. They will be featured in a future article.
Here’s what Flores and Bergren said in response to questions posed by the chamber at Thursday’s forum. The answers have been lightly edited.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce: How can the commission address the weaknesses and the threats documented in the Chelan PUD 2020 to 2024 strategic plan?
Aurora Flores: I think one of the most critical ones right now is the licensing of Rock Island Dam. And that will take a lot of resources and time. I know the strategic plan calls for a 50-year renewal license and so I would advocate certainly for that. The issue will be the time involved that the commission will need to spend on that. It’s not a quick and easy issue. The other is providing the resources for our learning centers, our internet systems that the PUD is involved in providing for our communities.
Carnan Bergren: The challenges going forward will be in how we market our power, whether we’re going to use it here in economic development. And we sell power within our district. That means we don’t sell power outside our district and we don’t get that revenue. And so as we grow within Chelan County, I think we’re going to be looking at how we market that power... Our rates, our economic development, jobs, those kinds of things. Moving forward, this is going to be a decision in our strategic plan. How we can maintain that same structure, low rates, local control and also somehow bring in economic development and help Chelan County in those ways because, you know, a megawatt sold is revenue and keeps our rates low. A megawatt used within the district means now we don’t have it to sell so that does affect our rates over time. So that’s going to be a challenge in our strategic plan moving forward.
WVCC: How can a commissioner affect change, improvements or affirm the core values, mission or vision of the Chelan County PUD?
Bergren: The role of the commissioner is to work with the other commissioners to build teamwork, camaraderie within the commission, be able to state your opinion and have people listen to it and come together and move forward in a consensus type of fashion. The worst thing you can do in the commission is to publicly go out and oppose things and cause controversy. In the Chelan PUD we have five commissioners. We can talk to one another one at a time and we can work our issues out. And I’m not saying we don’t argue. When I was on the commission eight years, we had tremendous arguments, we fought, but we were always able to come together because we had a common goal and that was to serve the public and serve our constituents and bring value back to Chelan County.
Flores: I’ve been doing a little bit of canvassing in the Wenatchee area and listening to our owners and I would like to take those concerns to the commission. The most comments I got was really about, you know, keep our energy local and keep our rates low. They’re noticing the increase in the rates and so they’re concerned that it’s going to get higher and higher. So I say that to move us to the vision and that is that we’re here or as commissioners, our role is to listen, learn and then with the consensus of the group, implement… policies… and have those discussions about what’s important to our owners.
What will be your primary focus in your first 12 months on the commission?
Flores: I think I’d like to, again, listen. There’s, of course, plenty to learn and also be part of the commissioners and understand our mission, and our vision, and our, whatever our objectives are. Understand the strategic plan. Those are the things I want to be involved in those first 12 months. I was an educator. I’m actually an academic counselor at the moment and so I have a soft heart for the learning center. I want to make sure that they get the resources they need and protect our assets for the PUD. There seems to be a lot of areas where people are focusing on right now and I think my thought was to establish that maintenance so that, you know, we’re not making those huge expenses all at one time, but we kind of have a calendar to do that work. So again, mine would be to focus on thinking about those systems that are going to keep us in the future.
Bergren: I’ve been talking with a lot of different people, and during this campaign, and some of them are the employees of the Chelan County PUD and it’s kind of changed my focus on how I will approach the first year. I think it’s important to create good morale within the district and employees, and I think it’s important for the commission to be open, be accessible, and for the employees as anybody should be. I remember when I was on the commission, we had issues about the apprentice program and replacements for people that were retiring. There was a policy: Commissioners don’t meet with employees. Well, when I was showing the board, I knew employees and I met with… and sat out by the dam and listened to the workers there and it created great morale within the district. Right now I don’t see that, and so that would probably be my main focus today. It was going to be the strategic plan, but, you know, you have to listen and be responsive and that’s very important. I mean, because setting up the apprentice program that we have today was a priority of mine and I take great pride in doing that.
WVCC: In 60 seconds, explain why people should vote for you.
Bergren: Experience is everything and it does matter. If elected, I will hit the floor running. I know the business. I’ve studied it. I’ve been in the weeds for, you know, eight years in Chelan PUD. I’ve had a lot of experience in the decision making, in the policy, in the strategic plan, the methodologies around our savings, and why we’re paying our debt down. We had a billion dollars in debt when I came on the board. We’re down to 500 million today. We started that program and it has been very successful, so I would like to continue that. It takes a long time to learn this business and we have some critical issues ahead of us.
Flores: I just want to say that I appreciate the ability to run for this position. I think it’s an important position. I think it’s a critical position. And I, I feel like again, we have to plan for the systems of the future, and I believe that my experience not only advocating legislatively, but also being on the Manson School Board for 22 years, has allowed me to have the capacity to, you know, learn about listening, learning and again, implementing those policies and make a difference in in those critical issues that we foresee in our PUD. I think it’s moving in the right direction. I don’t foresee a lot of dissension as far as making those decisions, but thank you for your time.