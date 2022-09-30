WENATCHEE — Licensing, selling power and rates were some issues facing local public utility districts discussed Thursday at a forum for two contested PUD commission seats up for grabs in November.

The contested races, Chelan County PUD Commissioner District 3 and Douglas County PUD District 3, each have two candidates who participated in the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce event.

People & Places (copy)

Aurora Flores
Carnan Bergren mug (copy)

Carnan Bergren


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?