WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners applauded staff efforts during the power outage that spanned the upper valley and other pockets of Chelan County during the December cold snap.
PUD managing director of customer utilities, John Stoll, also said the PUD hit an all-time peak for energy use at 560 megawatts, “pretty significant” during the cold snap. The previous all-time peak was 492 megawatts, a 15% jump. Total generator nameplate capacity of PUD’s electrical generation is 1,988 MW, enough to run about a million Northwest homes of average electrical use, said Chelan PUD website.
Commissioners highlighted the PUD’s linemen crew and their work at the Jan. 9 board meeting.
“I heard from a number of constituents how pleased they were and they saw our crews out there,” said commissioner Garry Arseneault. “I got virtually zero complaints about being out of power, even on those cold winter days. I got accolades for our crews.”
Arseneault added that he has a photo of a lineman “on a snow, ice encrusted pole putting things back together so people could have power.”
Over 3,700 customers in Lake Wenatchee and Stevens Pass and over 100 customers in the Leavenworth and Chumstick Highway area were without power for several hours during the outage, bit.ly/3Hfg78V, on Dec. 27. The week prior, Dec. 23, another outage struck around 900 customers, also primarily in the upper valley. bit.ly/3CV7XQg.
The PUD braced itself for the cold snap and intense cold weather.
“(It) is an opportunity to see how our systems work,” Stoll said.
“I think I saw reports that in certain areas of our territory it was -13 degrees…we haven’t seen that in a long time,” Stoll continued. “Even in the warmer parts, it was right around zero. The line crew, man, it was cold out and for them to work through the night, we appreciate what they did.”
According to Stoll, the first outage on Dec. 23 in Leavenworth was caused by the lows impacting the "getaway," equipment that comes out of the substation.
As snowfall grew heavier over the course of the month, the snow created issues for the PUD by causing trees to fall on transmission lines, Stoll said.
“All in all, the crews are very active in getting after it,” Stoll said.
