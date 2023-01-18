WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners applauded staff efforts during the power outage that spanned the upper valley and other pockets of Chelan County during the December cold snap.

PUD managing director of customer utilities, John Stoll, also said the PUD hit an all-time peak for energy use at 560 megawatts, “pretty significant” during the cold snap. The previous all-time peak was 492 megawatts, a 15% jump. Total generator nameplate capacity of PUD’s electrical generation is 1,988 MW, enough to run about a million Northwest homes of average electrical use, said Chelan PUD website.



What's NABUR?