The public comment period began Tuesday and runs through Sept. 18, when there will be a public hearing at the PUD's commission meeting. Under the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policy Act of 1978 (PURPA), as amended on Nov. 15, 2021, as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the PUD must consider standards on ratemaking and EV programs.
"We've done this before. This isn't something new," Andrew Grassell, PUD energy development and energy conservation manager, told commissioners at Tuesday's meeting. "There's several times where the original PURPA Act has been amended through various energy policy acts. It happened in '92, 2005 and again in 2007. And then, of course, the one most recently here in 2021."
He said PUD staff advised commissioners not to adopt the two standards, as the PUD already has programs in place addressing many of the guidelines.
"Adopting the new standards… is not in the best interest of our customer owners," Grassell said. "Not adopting the standards does not prevent the board from acting on them or any other actions at some later date, and by not adopting now, the board retains flexibility to consider standards in the future."
One of those was the electric vehicle charging programs. Promoting more electrification of the transportation sector, including establishing rates, has a sub-guideline: "promote affordable and equitable electric vehicle charging options for residential, commercial, and public electric vehicle charging infrastructure," according to a PUD presentation slide.
The PUD addresses this, Grassell said.
"Chelan PUD already has a very low rate for our residential customers, and this equates to about 30 cents a gallon equivalent at home," he said. "So that is, in and of itself, promoting affordable and equitable vehicle charging options. We're also participating in the Washington State Clean Fuels Program. That's the low-carbon fuel standard… which will also provide non-ratepayer funding for projects and programs that support charging options."
"Improve the customer experience associated with electric vehicle charging, including by reducing charging times for light-, medium-, and heavy duty vehicles," was another point.
Grassell said the PUD upgraded its website to handle customers with EV questions. There are also several companies in the county with fast chargers and more on the way, he said, with data showing they're not used as much as they should be.
Another standard was promoting "the use of demand-response and demand flexibility practices by commercial, residential, and industrial consumers to reduce electricity consumption during periods of unusually high demand," according to the presentation.
"We believe Chelan PUD already has the authority to do these things, to promote these activities, and so there's no need to accept a standard associated with it," Grassell said. "We're also currently evaluating demand response and demand flexibility practices and programs, working with a consultant right now on potential program designs, looking at what value that is to the utility and to our customers… We believe that we can make voluntary programs available to customers if they make economic sense for all involved."
Another standard was: "A nonregulated electric utility may establish rate mechanisms for the timely recovery of the costs of promoting demand-response and demand flexibility practices in accordance with subparagraph."
Grassell said the rate recovery standard is not applicable unless the PUD adopts the first portion of the demand-response guideline.
"The district currently does offer time-of-use rates for some Schedule 30 customers," he said, and could offer similar rates to more customers in the future.
PUD commissioners are slated to hear a resolution considering what the standards should be on Oct. 2.
Commissioner Steve McKenna said seeing more electric vehicles use charging stations, particularly Tesla's "will be fascinating." Since May, six major EV brands have said they'll switch to Tesla's charging port.
"I think it's just going to blossom and bloom and burst open," McKenna said.
Grassell said he agreed and that the issue for some was "range anxiety," or finding a reliable charger in time, which should ease as more chargers are built in the county.
"Definitely the infrastructure needs to increase if we're going to do this, electric vehicle," said Commissioner Carnan Bergren.
