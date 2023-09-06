230201-bzw-vehiclechargerscover 01.jpg (copy) (copy)
The Residence Inn in Wenatchee installed vehicle charger stations near its entrance to attract visitors driving electric cars.

WENATCHEE — People can comment on the Chelan County PUD’s proposal to opt out of adopting ratemaking standards for both demand-response and electric vehicle charging programs.

The public comment period began Tuesday and runs through Sept. 18, when there will be a public hearing at the PUD's commission meeting. Under the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policy Act of 1978 (PURPA), as amended on Nov. 15, 2021, as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the PUD must consider standards on ratemaking and EV programs.



