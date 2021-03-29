WENATCHEE — The state Department of Ecology is considering a request from the Chelan County PUD about changing water quality standards on parts of the Chelan River now that it has become a habitable spawning environment for salmon.
The lower part of the state’s smallest river is now a home for chinook and steelhead salmon after a decade of restoration work to create year-round water flows and a new habitat by the PUD and its partners, according to a press release from the state Department of Ecology. The river stretches 4 miles from the PUD-owned Lake Chelan Dam to the Columbia River.
This concludes a 10-year management program required by the state Department of Ecology to determine whether work on the river could eventually lead to salmon spawning and survival, according to the press release.
The PUD is suggesting site-specific revisions to water quality standards on just the Chelan River. Current water quality standards for the river were set by default with the assumption that the entire river could be used for salmon spawning, rearing and migration.
The PUD requested the lower section of the river be designated as capable of salmon spawning and rearing, while the upper and middle sections be labeled for salmon migration, according to the state Department of Ecology press release.
The PUD also requested that the Department of Ecology assist in creating site-specific standards for the river’s temperature and oxygen levels.
“We’re asking Ecology help us set a standard that will help us maintain [temperature and oxygen levels] for the long-term for the livelihood of the fish,” said Neil Neroutsos, PUD spokesman.
The Department of Ecology is accepting comments until May 21, 2021. Online public hearings will take place on May 11 and 13. Find instructions on how to submit comments and more information at wwrld.us/river.
For a copy of the PUD's development report go to wwrld.us/report.