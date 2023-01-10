WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD board of commissioners added two new faces, Kelly Allen and Carnan Bergren, to its board on Monday.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore swore in Allen to represent at-large District B, taking over Dennis Bolz' former seat, and Bergren to represent District 3, replacing Ann Congdon. Bolz and Congdon retired. 



