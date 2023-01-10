WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD board of commissioners added two new faces, Kelly Allen and Carnan Bergren, to its board on Monday.
Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore swore in Allen to represent at-large District B, taking over Dennis Bolz' former seat, and Bergren to represent District 3, replacing Ann Congdon. Bolz and Congdon retired.
“I view this as a new board. It’s not just two people coming on board and trying to figure out how to fit in. We all have to figure out how we’re going to work together and do good things for Chelan County,” said commissioner Steve McKenna.
Commissioner Garry Arseneault made the motion to shuffle around the elected officers for a one-year term. Commissioner Randy Smith moves into the president seat, McKenna steps down from president into the vice-president position and Arseneault will serve as secretary.
“Thank you all, this is so exciting. Pardon me if I smile the whole day,” Allen said.
Allen will serve a four-year term and Bergren is set for a six-year term. Both were elected in November 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone