WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD will temporarily close a portion of its customer relations hours on Wednesdays starting in May, running through September, to accommodate staff training.
Customer relations staff are those customer-facing for the PUD and stationed in the lobby of the North Wenatchee Avenue headquarters.
The temporary customer-facing hours, which includes phones and the payment counter, will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until October.
“We have significant changes underway in our billing system… in the way the system works and processing transactions,” said Lindsey Mohnes, PUD business services and customer utilities manager. “We are in need of performing a lot more staff training.”
Customer relations staff have the initial interaction with customers inquiring about bills via different channels, including in person or phone. This subset of staff works with billing, payment acceptance, maintenance of customer accounts or credit collections.
“We would continue to perform all the back office services. Processing mail payments, everything else will continue as normal,” Mohnes said. “It’s just that in-person customer interaction to use that time (for training).”
Self-service powered kiosks and the headquarters onsite payment dropbox will remain operational on Wednesdays. Online power pay and payment phone lines are also an option for customers.
According to PUD general manager, Kirk Hudson, Wednesdays were measured to be the lowest day for customer interaction traffic and pointed to the lowest impact for customers.
In case of an emergency, such as if a customer was without power and needed to make payment to be reconnected, the PUD would accommodate that customer, Mohnes said.
The North Wenatchee Avenue headquarters lobby will remain open Wednesdays for visitors needing to reach specific staff, like energy resources.
“We collectively as a commission know that you don’t take a move like this lightly,” said commissioner Randy Smith. “You put a lot of effort into figuring out the least painful way to make positive things happen for the long-term.”
