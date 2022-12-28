221229-newlocal-pudsubstations 01.JPG
Buy Now

Chelan County Public Utility District's Walla Walla Avenue Substation, 1112 Walla Walla Ave., by Schmitt Electric.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County PUD increased security measures around its service area to avoid a similar fate as four westside vandalized substations that subsequently cut off power to more than 14,000 customers Christmas day.

As of Wednesday, there were no attacks on Chelan County’s electrical grid, wrote PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos in an email — however the utility district coordinates with other utilities and local law enforcement throughout the year as a proactive measure. After the Dec. 3 attack on two North Carolina substations that left 40,000 customers without power, the PUD ramped up its security presence, Neroutsos added.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?