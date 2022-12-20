peshastin water district

This photo shows some of the Peshastin Water District's equipment.

 Provided photo/Peshastin Water District

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is another move closer to acquiring and operating Peshastin Water District’s water system.

PUD commissioners authorized the negotiation and execution of a water transfer agreement with the water district at the Monday board meeting.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?