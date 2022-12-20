WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is another move closer to acquiring and operating Peshastin Water District’s water system.
PUD commissioners authorized the negotiation and execution of a water transfer agreement with the water district at the Monday board meeting.
“We aren’t going to pay anything for this system, except there are some existing loans and debt on those assets that cannot be transferred,” said Ron Slabaugh, PUD water and wastewater manager at the meeting. “So we will have to pay off that debt on those assets.”
Peshastin Water District reported debt at almost $1.2 million. Peshastin Water District customers more than likely won’t see a rate increase (monthly rate varies based on quantity of water used). However, they will notice an additional monthly amount on their bill because of system improvements. The monthly adder could range from $38 to $30 dependent on interest rates and potential loans.
“The average PWD residential customer uses about 6,000 gallons of water each month,” wrote Slabaugh in an email. “This average customer would pay $61.50 under 2022 Peshastin Water District rates and $58.25 under 2022 PUD rates.”
According to Slabaugh, Peshastin Water District customers will see the additional monthly amount aforementioned added to their bill to cover the cost of the estimated $3.3 million improvements for the water system. The largest improvement, a new well, is earmarked for $1.95 million. Slabaugh added the PUD will pursue grant funding to alleviate improvement costs, but grant funding availability is uncertain.
“The actual amount of future loans needed to pay for system improvements will be used to determine the amount added to Peshastin customer bills,” said Slabaugh in an email. “It is anticipated the adder will be in place until the loan is paid off, which is typically 20 years for public works loans.”
Slabaugh added once the water district and PUD enter into an agreement, a transition period would be underway to add the Peshastin Water District’s customers into the PUD system. The transition period allows the PUD to “better understand their obligations and agreements with vendors” that the water district is passing off.
“The due diligence that’s been performed, I think, on both sides of understanding the ramifications of this has been tremendous,” said commissioner Randy Smith. “I just want to thank all parties involved for taking the time to make sure we get this right.”
The agreement has been in the works since fall 2016 when the Peshastin Water District initially approached the PUD about a potential acquisition. According to Wenatchee World archives, bit.ly/3G6F8Cm, the water district made the push for the acquisition due to limited employees and not having a large enough customer base to justify purchasing needed upgrades. PUD general manager, Kirk Hudson, noted the agreement is “a significant milestone.”
“It's important to point out that the monthly rate adder is not a cost of the PUD acquiring the PWD system,” said Slaubaugh. “The Peshastin customers would be responsible for the cost of system improvements whether the PUD acquired the system or not.”
