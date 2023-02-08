WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is revamping several of its parks, including Daroga State Park in Orondo and Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park.
Daroga State Park on South Daroga Park Lane will have a new playground set installed and Walla Walla Point Park on Walla Walla Avenue will have a series of improvements, including potentially adding three new basketball courts. PUD parks manager Ryan Baker presented the plans to commissioners Monday.
Walla Walla Point Park will undergo a few tweaks for roughly $450,000 in 2023 (no timeline was given). This work includes a full parking lot replacement of asphalt at the north parking lot and grading work around tennis courts. Baker added pooling occurs after receiving rain or irrigation running for a long period of time.
“We put a significant amount of investment into those (tennis) courts, we want to make sure they properly drain,” Baker said. “Last year, we (also) talked about the increased use in this area and the need to separate basketball from tennis and pickleball.”
Potentially three basketball courts are also on the 2023 to-do list at Walla Walla Point Park. According to Baker, the commission allocated $500,000 for two basketball courts through the Public Power Benefit program — a program dedicated to the allocation of funds for “community-minded projects.”
Chelan PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, wrote in an email the number of courts to be installed will depend on the overall cost with the goal of a total of three, all backed by Public Power Benefit funds. The work is tentatively scheduled for fall 2023.
“Some of the alternatives we’ve heard from our stakeholders is if there’s enough money left, they’d like to see a connection path from the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, a water fountain or maybe even electricity out there so they can charge cell phones or run radios,” Baker said.
Those alternatives would also be funded through the Public Power Benefit funding project, if the budget allows. However, the PUD’s main goal is to provide “dedicated spaces for basketball, pickleball and tennis as those sports grow in popularity,” Hansen wrote.
A playground replacement is set to be installed in spring 2023 at Daroga State Park, according to Baker. This project included outreach efforts from the PUD and Washington state Parks that date back to October 2022, as reported by this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3DMf9ih.
Baker said there was a “robust outreach effort for playground” input to “see what they’d want to see for a replacement” with 152 responses. Popular features among the survey respondents included shaded area, seating, a variety of slides and rubberized surfacing for better accessibility, Hansen wrote in an email.
“This would be the first playground that we’re going to look into ‘pour and play surfacing,’ which is a rubberized surfacing,” Baker said at the board meeting. “That decreases our maintenance of moving those engineered wood fire chips around and the frequency of needing to address that.”
The playground upgrade is estimated to cost roughly $250,000 from the capital projects fund. A grand opening is slated for May.
“Parks are highly valued by our customer owners and users, we see that through surveys and comments,” Baker said at the board meeting.
