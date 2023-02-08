WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is revamping several of its parks, including Daroga State Park in Orondo and Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park.

Daroga State Park on South Daroga Park Lane will have a new playground set installed and Walla Walla Point Park on Walla Walla Avenue will have a series of improvements, including potentially adding three new basketball courts. PUD parks manager Ryan Baker presented the plans to commissioners Monday.



