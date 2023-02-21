chelan co pud

The current Chelan County PUD headquarters at Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.

 World file photo

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish anchor tenants, particularly the YMCA and Music Theatre of Wenatchee, as the first step toward redeveloping the PUD's current headquarters at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.

Commissioners were presented five options for the redevelopment path forward at the Tuesday board meeting, after staff spent the last three months regrouping on next moves for the 7.5-acre site. The PUD plans to vacate the property by early 2024 for its new Olds Station headquarters.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?