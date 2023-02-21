WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish anchor tenants, particularly the YMCA and Music Theatre of Wenatchee, as the first step toward redeveloping the PUD's current headquarters at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.
Commissioners were presented five options for the redevelopment path forward at the Tuesday board meeting, after staff spent the last three months regrouping on next moves for the 7.5-acre site. The PUD plans to vacate the property by early 2024 for its new Olds Station headquarters.
The selected option, a two-phased approach, includes conducting purchase and sale agreements with the Wenatchee Valley YMCA and the Music Theatre of Wenatchee (MTW). The YMCA wants a new facility on the site and the MTW wants to purchase an adjacent building from its building on the site.
The PUD plans “to take care of these local entities and then drop back and broker the rest (of the parcels),” said Dan Frazier, PUD services manager, in an interview with The Wenatchee World.
In November, commissioners, two of whom have since retired from the board, unanimously voted to return the site’s redevelopment process back to staff. They also tabled the only development proposal left for the property, after a process that spanned several months due to unaddressed concerns and a lack of options.
The PUD started discussing the piece of property and what will come next in 2017, but the board didn't finalize the decision for redevelopment until 2018.
“One of things we did learn talking to developers was the control of the theme of the site, what’s going to anchor the site and what’s going to provide the framework in which others are going to invest,” Frazier said.
This option was backed by both Wenatchee Valley YMCA and Music Theatre of Wenatchee leaders during the meeting. According to Frazier, the YMCA and Music Theatre of Wenatchee also garnered a large chunk of community support. The Music Theatre of Wenatchee was identified as a key stakeholder for the site due to its neighboring location.
“We do draw in a lot of people into downtown for dinners, bars, whatever,” said Vicki Michael, Music Theatre of Wenatchee board member. “It’s (the shows are) a lot of impact downtown. I see where the draw is; downtown wants business, income and I do believe we provide some of that.”
The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is looking to establish roots in a new location and the PUD headquarters was identified as a potential landing for the new facility, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: http://bit.ly/3Sh3JZX. Wenatchee Valley YMCA CEO Dorry Foster said the YMCA is “the ideal anchor tenant,” at the meeting. Foster urged commissioners to move forward with the anchor use option due to a timely funding opportunity that would require a letter of support from the PUD.
“There’s strong community support for the new YMCA and endorsing this, you would align yourself with many community leaders and the community vision as well,” Dorry Foster, Wenatchee Valley YMCA CEO said at the meeting. “Having the new YMCA anchor the new campus would have a lasting legacy in our community for support, benefit and economic development.”
Site investments to improve the property for development is also included in phase one.
The second phase of this option includes using a broker to market the parcels and generate leads, as well as potentially using a developer for a master concept plan to steer the vetting process of developer leads.
“Anything the PUD could do to reduce risks, reduce uncertainty at this site improves the chances of having success at the end of the day when the public drives by this and sees outstanding redevelopment,” said Jim Kuntz, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO, during the meeting. “Just to have two nonprofits here is not a successful project. The PUD needs to make a significant investment. I think done right then it improves the chances of getting the remainder property developed, hopefully in the private sector hands.”
PUD staff worked alongside the Wenatchee Downtown Association, the city of Wenatchee, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce on the options provided at the Tuesday meeting. Staff built a rough framework before running the five options by these agencies, Frazier said.
“Always what we didn’t want to happen was blight on the entrance of our downtown,” said Linda Haglund, Wenatchee Downtown Association executive director. “(WDA) Always saw this as an opportunity for a legacy of the PUD, where you’re leaving, as well as where you’re going and an opportunity for a more welcoming entrance into downtown, always what we wanted.”
One of the options not chosen included postponing action: to wait until the economy takes a turn for the better and prepare the site for future development by conducting remediation of the property, like the tear down of a fueling station or potentially “a building or two,” after receiving feedback from developers on “which buildings have a future and which ones don’t,” Frazier said. The selected option by commissioners includes site improvement investments, as well.
Another option not chosen was to stake a "For Sale" sign in front of the property to gauge interest and property value with limited restrictions, but this option “really doesn’t live up to our commitment to downtown to try to craft the outcome of the property more,” Frazier said.
The third option not chosen pointed to a brokerage firm to market the property and potentially doll out individual parcels for developers.
These three options were not favorable with Haglund, who said on behalf of the downtown association the group wanted anything but these three during public comment. Haglund pushed for action unfolding at the site sooner than later to give a visual to the community that the PUD cares about the future of the property.
The final option not chosen, dubbed the “extreme control option,” by Frazier, would task the PUD with remaining ownership, developing the property by investing into the site to increase the value.
“My goal 10 years from now, when someone is referring to the site they’ll say, ‘Oh remember when the PUD left the site and allowed this to happen. Now, we have this, now we have that,’ versus, ‘Remember when the PUD left and it devastated downtown,’ that’s what we’re trying to stay away from,” Frazier said. “(With the options presented today) we tried to build the bookends to show that we really took the board’s direction to give us options seriously.”
Commissioner Kelly Allen made the motion to move forward with the two-phased option with the initial step to establish anchor tenant usage, “What (this) option does… it allows our staff to have direction and allows the YMCA to meet some financial deadlines,” Allen said.
Staff will bring back an update on the anchor use development to commissioners in June.
“I’ve kind of grappled with this idea that when you sell something you need to get the best value,” said commissioner Steve McKenna at the meeting. “Return of investment is not just cash, but really the meshing with what we’re doing with our mission. It’s the quality of life that we’re trying to accomplish for the citizens of Chelan County.”