WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will gain access to 4,000 acre-feet of water annually for irrigation from an Okanogan County water bank source, similar to a reservoir, through an agreement with Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District (OTID).
Chelan PUD will lease the water source for about $1 million annually at $250 per acre-foot per year. Commissioners approved the mitigation water supply agreement unanimously at the Monday board meeting as part of the PUD's federal requirements for operating dams.
One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land about 1-foot deep, according to the North Marin Water District in California.
The duration of the agreement is “indefinite,” but the PUD has the right to terminate the agreement. According to PUD documents, OTID can only terminate the agreement based “on the district’s breach or if a governmental agency prevents its performance.”
“We will gain a significant asset to meet future water supplies, possibly for hatcheries, parks, water systems and power generation,” said Marcie Clement, PUD water resources program manager, at the meeting. “In the near term, the water will be used to maintain in-stream flows until the water is needed.”
Chelan PUD staff are evaluating potential local public or private partnerships. The PUD did not provide any examples of what those might be.
The ability to adapt to climate change and its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licenses tied to Rocky Reach, Rock Island and Lake Chelan hydroelectric projects were cited as reasons for the mitigation water supply agreement.
According to PUD managing director of district services, Justin Erickson, the federal licenses include responsibilities with fish hatcheries and public recreation. The water can help fulfill those requirements.
“We have three long-term Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licenses, within those licenses we will need to be able to meet our current and future license obligations — often which water covers that (obligations). Without water we can’t continue to do the things we do,” Clement said. “Also (a reason to execute the agreement is) to retain flexibility for future opportunities. With a FERC license that long, there’s all types of things that may come up or other obligations that we may have.”
The PUD has not entered into a similar agreement previously, according to Erickson.
In 2019, OTID created the water bank, with approval for use of the water for multiple downstream purposes, through a Washington State Department of Ecology Trust water program. OTID is permitted to allocate mitigation rights to outside users, like Chelan PUD, within the area of use authorized for the bank — which includes the Columbia River, downstream from its confluence with the Okanogan River, according to PUD documents.
“The source of the water is Lake Osoyoos, Similkameen River and the Okanogan River, so further up north, closer to Canada,” Clement said. “(In the near term) that water will remain in the Similkameen River, Okanogan and Columbia rivers.”
The lease was negotiated between the PUD and OTID based on fair market price, Clement said, and “increases will be tied to the consumer price index, beginning at year 10.”
“This is a huge step for us looking well into our future,” said PUD commissioner Randy Smith at the Monday meeting.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone