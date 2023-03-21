Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will gain access to 4,000 acre-feet of water annually for irrigation from an Okanogan County water bank source, similar to a reservoir, through an agreement with Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District (OTID).

Chelan PUD will lease the water source for about $1 million annually at $250 per acre-foot per year. Commissioners approved the mitigation water supply agreement unanimously at the Monday board meeting as part of the PUD's federal requirements for operating dams. 



