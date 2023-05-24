Download PDF orchard
Chelan County PUD entered into a 20-year lease agreement Monday for two parcels of orchard land shown here at 13665 Highway 2, East Wenatchee. The lease agreement is anticipated to reduce outgoing maintenance costs from the PUD.

EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is leasing off a chunk of land, roughly 18 acres, in Douglas County to Piepel Premium Fruit Company LLC, relieving the PUD of maintenance costs for the property.

Commissioners approved the 20-year commercial orchard lease agreement at the Monday board meeting. The land, located at 13665 Highway 2, would be leased at $510 per acre, starting at roughly $7,000 for the first year, with an annual 3% increase per year tacked onto the agreement, according to PUD documents.



