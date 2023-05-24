EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is leasing off a chunk of land, roughly 18 acres, in Douglas County to Piepel Premium Fruit Company LLC, relieving the PUD of maintenance costs for the property.
Commissioners approved the 20-year commercial orchard lease agreement at the Monday board meeting. The land, located at 13665 Highway 2, would be leased at $510 per acre, starting at roughly $7,000 for the first year, with an annual 3% increase per year tacked onto the agreement, according to PUD documents.
“This would reduce ongoing costs (for the PUD),” said Vicki Griffin, PUD real estate and permitting manager. “We wouldn’t have the outgoing costs that we have now for that (property’s maintenance).”
Piepel, an East Wenatchee-based company, approached the PUD to develop the property into an orchard, Griffin said. According to PUD documents, roughly 13 acres of the land would be for orchard use, but Piepel would be binded to maintenance, including weed control and garbage removal, for the remaining roughly 4 acres. Maintenance costs for the property, which included mowing, irrigation repair and watering, added up to $22,000 for the district per year in the last four years, according to PUD documents.
The lease includes three additional five-year renewal periods, if both the PUD and the fruit company agree.
“If either of us doesn’t want to renew for any of those five year periods, the lease would not have to be renewed,” Griffin said. “The district can cancel the contract at any time during the five-year renewals by providing a two-year notice. It gives us a lot of ability to decide to use the property for something else…specifically in the later years.”
The two-parcel, 18.7-acre property, north of Rocky Reach Dam and above the Turtle Rock area on the Columbia River, was acquired by Chelan PUD in 1959 during its development of the Rocky Reach Dam. The PUD maintained the property to meet potential future Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing requirements. FERC issued licenses for Chelan PUD to operate its three hydroelectric projects, including Rocky Reach Dam.
“In order for us to have some ability to terminate the lease if we need to for FERC licensing or other purposes, there’s a term in the contract that would provide for reimbursement for capital costs to (Piepel) up to the first 15 years,” Griffin said.
Washington State University previously leased the property for tree fruit research for “a few years” through the end of 2012, Griffin said. Since 2012, the PUD has managed the property through internal resources coupled with service agreements.
“Internal resources… (included) just about every department we have,” Griffin said. “At some point, we struggled with getting resources on site so we started using service agreements for that maintenance.”
Piepel did not immediately respond to The Wenatchee World’s request for comment.
