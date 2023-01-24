rocky reach

Rocky Reach Dam, a source for clean and renewable energy, is owned by the Chelan County PUD.

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will tag yearling Chinook at Rocky Reach Dam to measure survival, starting in mid-April, in the first confirmation survival study for the project, the PUD announced Monday.

The project, which is work designated through the Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP), is operating on a budget up to $1.4 million, according to Lance Keller, PUD senior fisheries biologist. Roughly 1,200 tagged Chinook will be released in the first confirmation survival study for Rocky Reach, Keller said.



