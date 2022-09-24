SPOKANE — A Chelan County PUD employee on Wednesday won the Washington Public Utility Districts Association’s annual Water/Wastewater Outstanding Employee of the Year Award.
Wastewater treatment plant operator Larry Peterson accepted the award at WPUDA’s Water Workshop in Spokane.
The award is given to “an outstanding field operator or staff person who has excelled in the successful operation and maintenance of a PUD water or wastewater system,” a release stated. “Peterson is known to demonstrate Chelan PUD’s core values of safety, stewardship, trustworthiness, and operational excellence.”
“Larry (Peterson) is a person that continuously and consistently does his best, not because he has anyone to impress, but because it is the right thing to do,” said Ron Slabaugh, Chelan PUD water and wastewater manager, in the release. “He definitely believes and promotes that and (a) job worth doing is worth doing well.”
Peterson’s career began in 1997 as a heavy construction contractor, building municipal projects in the Seattle area, according to the release. He worked for a city’s public works department in 2005 before joining the Chelan PUD in 2013. He was in the water group before being wastewater treatment plant operator at the PUD’s Lake Wenatchee facility in 2020.
Peterson’s work includes procedure development to improve functionality, reliability and operational effectiveness, according to the release, which listed his accomplishments:.
Developing procedures that enabled him to work independently and safely in potentially hazardous areas, such as confined spaces, open water, and electrical equipment.
Revising an existing collection system to improve functionality and reliability of an O&M program.
Implementing operational changes to the disinfection system to improve performance and reduce chlorine usage.
Working with support personnel from the Department of Ecology to implement process changes for improved pH control of the aerated lagoon system.
Auditing the onsite accredited laboratory and updated standard procedures.
Maintaining Level 3 Water Distribution Manager and Level 3 Wastewater Treatment Plant operator certifications. The Lake Wenatchee plant and PUD water systems require only level 2 certifications.
