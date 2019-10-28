NCW — Drivers should expect delays this week in Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee Heights for Chelan County ditch work and flagging.
Around Wenatchee Heights, crews will be clearing ditches on Squilchuck and Wenatchee Heights roads all the way to Wenatchee city limits, according to a county news release. The roads will be down to one lane with a flagger managing traffic and delays.
In Leavenworth, crews will be flagging Chiwawa Loop Road and Chumstick Highway for a county survey crews. The roadways will be down to one lane and there will be minor delays.
In Chelan, county crews will be clearing ditches on Cooper Mountain, Putterman Gulch, Swanson Gulch and Boyd Loops roads. The roads will be down to one lane and a flagger will be managing traffic.