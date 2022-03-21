WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners appointed Deanna Walter interim community development director on Monday as the search for a permanent director takes longer than expected.
Deanna Walter will continue to serve as the county's assessor.
This is not Walter's first time serving in this interim position. She was appointed to the position from 2002 to 2005 and then again in March 2020 until former director, Jim Brown, was hired in April 2020, according to a county news release.
“Commissioners recognize that finding a permanent director is going to be a longer process then we originally thought,” Commissioner Kevin Overbay said in the news release.
Commissioners originally hoped the process would have concluded before this summer, said Jill FitzSimmons, county spokesperson, in an email.
Commissioners put together a group of stakeholders — building associations, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Residents United for Neighbors, Short-term Rental Alliance of Chelan County, among others — in February and reached out to ask what they would look for in candidates, she said.
Sometime in early-April, commissioners will meet with the county's human relations consultant to discuss the job description and salary for the director's position.
"We are competing with two neighboring counties (Douglas and Kittitas) as well as counties and cities around the state that are looking for directors," she said in an email. "This will require a nationwide search."
Douglas County also recently lost its Land Services Manager, Mark Botello, who left in January.
The Community Development director position is in charge of the administration and enforcement of the county's building, fire, residential and plumbing codes. It is also responsible for regulating land and shoreline development.
