WENATCHEE — The county expected to see hundreds of applications for short-term rentals to be 'grandfathered' into the code before new regulations kick in on Dec. 1. Only 40 completed applications have been submitted so far.
Chelan County Community Development estimates that 1,300 short-term rentals operate in the county, according to a county news release.
"We didn’t want a rush of applications on Sept. 27," said Kirsten Ryles, manager of Community Development's short-term rental division. "However, a few dozen applications at this point in the process is concerning. If people have questions about the process, give us a call. We are here to help."
The deadline to file is Dec. 31. After the deadline, short-term rental operators will need to apply as a new business which subjects them to short-term rental caps and other constraints.
All existing short-term rental operators have the opportunity to apply so they can grandfathered if:
The rental’s location was used for short-term rental purposes between July 28, 2019, and Aug. 25, 2020.
The short-term rental operator can prove they received short-term rental revenue during that time.
The operator can prove sales and lodging taxes were fully paid for all short-term rental use during that time.
Applications can also be submitted in person to 316 Washington St., Suite 301, in Wenatchee.
"If operators put off the process, they may find themselves competing in the new year for limited opportunities with other new businesses," Ryles said.
