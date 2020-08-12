CHELAN —NCW voters came out in droves for the Aug. 4 primary this year. Chelan County alone had one of its biggest turnouts in about 50 years.
Chelan County saw 28,284 people cast ballots out of 47,793 registered voters (59.2% turnout), according to the Washington Secretary of State website. It’s the highest voter turnout since about 1972, said Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore. Statewide turnout was at about 50% and Chelan County had the 10th highest turnout in the state.
A combination of factors probably led to the high percentage, including the number of candidates running for governor and the general political environment these days, Moore said.
“Right now, I think it is just a combination of the political environment nationally and statewide and then you throw on the issues of the lockdown, COVID, all those things boil together,” he said. “People want to get their voice heard.”
Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund agreed that the major motivation for voters was the governor’s race.
Chelan County also received the highest percentage of voter turnout in North Central Washington. As of the counts on Aug. 7, the turnouts were:
- Douglas County 49.7%
- Okanogan County 43.2%
- Grant County 41.4%
As more ballots were counted, Douglas County is now close to 58% turnout, Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said. Many of those ballots came in close to the voting deadline.
“I think people really realized that the decisions made by elected officials can really affect you in your life and so it’s time to have a voice in that process,” Duvall said.
“The Friday before the election we were at 25% turnout,” Duvall said. “On the Monday before the election we were at 34%. So we got avalanched on Monday and Tuesday and another huge amount came on the Wednesday after the election because people mailed on Election Day.”
Said Duvall: “We’re kind of wondering if something similar is going to happen during the presidential election.”
Those numbers may be even higher when ballots are certified on Aug. 18, Jaderlund said. Grant County is now looking at voter turnout north of 50%.
In comparison, in the 2016 primary Chelan County had 39.4% voter turnout and Grant County had 31.4% voter turnout.
The increase in voting led to about 35% of the ballots arriving in the mail at the county’s election office days after election day, Moore said. He had enough staff to handle the increase.
County residents will likely carry their activism into the general election, Moore said. Presidential elections tend to have high voter turnout in general — in 2016 the voter turnout was 80.4%. It’s likely to be even higher than that this year, he said.
“It’s a Super Bowl of elections as it were and there is so much going on that yeah, I think people are going get out and play,” Moore said.