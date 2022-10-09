Brush fire

This screenshot shows Rock Island in the upper left and the Malaga Alcoa Highway across the Columbia River, about where an 100-acre brush fire occurred. 

MALAGA — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle who might have inadvertently ignited an approximately 100-acre brush fire south of Malaga late Friday.

The vehicle apparently struck a power pole along the Malaga Alcoa Highway, which caused the pole’s power lines to drop and spark the dry brush below, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. She added the fire "was just south of Rock Island, but on the Chelan (County) side" of the Columbia River. 



