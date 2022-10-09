MALAGA — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle who might have inadvertently ignited an approximately 100-acre brush fire south of Malaga late Friday.
The vehicle apparently struck a power pole along the Malaga Alcoa Highway, which caused the pole’s power lines to drop and spark the dry brush below, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. She added the fire "was just south of Rock Island, but on the Chelan (County) side" of the Columbia River.
No vehicle occupants were at the scene when authorities arrived, said CCSO Cpl. Monika Haynes, and the sheriff's office was searching for the driver. On Sunday, she said the responding deputy was writing up a report and she had no further information.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighters responded around 11:15 p.m. Friday to the blaze. A two-alarm fire was called, after which Chelan County Fire District 8 (Entiat) firefighters arrived, McKellar said.
About five trucks total were at the scene until about 3 a.m. Crews returned Saturday morning to ensure the fire was out, McKellar said.
No injuries were reported.
Those with information on the vehicle occupant(s) can call dispatch at (509) 663-9911.
Separately, WVFD responded to several illegal burns during the weekend, McKellar said Sunday. The valley's burn ban previously was extended to Oct. 15, she added.
