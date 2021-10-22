WENATCHEE — Chelan County anticipates using some of the $16 million in its rainy day fund to help close a $5.8 million hole in the projected budget in 2022.
The $5.8 million hole consists of an estimated loss of $919,800 in revenue next year, the $1.6 million used to balance the 2021 budget, and additional expenses anticipated for next year, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
The 2022 general fund expense is projected to be $50.5 million, up from $47.3 million in 2021.
"It's probably a little larger than what we've seen in the past," said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator.
The single, largest loss to the county's revenue is due to low interest rates, Mulhall said. "It's nonexistent, so we're not making interest on the cash that's in our balance," she said.
It's a national issue and there is very little than can be done about it here in the county, according to Mulhall.
The county will be tapping into $16 million available in the current fund to balance the 2022 budget along with taking advantage of the usual 1% yearly increase in property taxes, she said.
Mulhall said that the $1.6 million projected to be needed to balance the 2021 budget is only a projection, so the expenses this year could be smaller.
The county is in its third week of budget workshops where it meets with each of its department's heads and elected officials about the needs in each department in 2022.
Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 for a budget workshop to discuss how to balance the budget and ensure that the departmental budgets are as lean as possible.
The preliminary budget will be adopted Nov. 2, and the final budget hearing will be held on Dec. 13.
