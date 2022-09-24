WENATCHEE — A regional aquatic center, Pangborn Memorial Airport, economics and more will be discussed at the Chelan County Tri-Commission meeting Tuesday.
The event will be 1-3 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Way, in Wenatchee. The Tri-Commission is commissioners from Chelan County, Chelan County PUD and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins will talk about his proposal for a regional aquatic center. The center, which would replace Wenatchee’s aging public pool, could bring economic and quality-of-life benefits to the Wenatchee Valley, he has said. Hawkins is also proposing state legislation that would allow a regional aquatic district to form. The center could include a 50-meter Olympic size pool, indoor or outdoor, splash pad, zero-entry children’s pool, water slides and picnic area. It could be on 283 acres in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway.
Patrick Jones is the executive director at the Eastern Washington University Institute of Public Policy & Economic Analysis. He said he’d “touch on some demographic and economic trends, using very recent updates to Chelan Douglas Trends” at the meeting. The EWU institute runs the Chelan-Douglas Trends website.
The Chelan County PUD will discuss its Public Power Benefit Program and Stehekin outreach and energy planning. The PUD recently discussed providing money in seven areas (contingent on it meeting its financial obligations): the Wenatchee Valley Museum’s Coyote Corner, expanding fiber internet network, Chelan parks master plan, supported employment, sports courts, Lake Chelan water quality, and job awareness and readiness. It also is planning outreach in Stehekin on how to best provide power there.
The Chelan County Commission will discuss water resources for wildfire suppression and its broadband action team.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will provide an update on its construction and other items at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Additionally, six mayors are expected to give talk about their respective jurisdictions: Mayor Frank Kuntz (Wenatchee), Mayor Jerrilea Crawford (East Wenatchee), Mayor Robert Goedde (Chelan), Mayor Carl Florea (Leavenworth), Mayor Jim Fletcher (Cashmere), and Mayor Mike “Buck” Buckingham (Entiat). Commissioners also will comment before the meeting adjourns.
