WENATCHEE — A regional aquatic center, Pangborn Memorial Airport, economics and more will be discussed at the Chelan County Tri-Commission meeting Tuesday.

The event will be 1-3 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Way, in Wenatchee. The Tri-Commission is commissioners from Chelan County, Chelan County PUD and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.



