WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility project is one of 11 recipients of the Governor's Smart Communities Award for 2020-21.
"I'm proud to showcase another impressive cohort of Smart Communities Award winners, each representing creative leadership and collaboration that will enrich these communities for years to come," said Gov. Jay Inslee in a state Department of Commerce news release.
The county's 5,000-square-foot facility at 3612 Highway 97A accepts household hazardous waste, including used cooking oil, paint thinner and car batteries of Chelan County residents and safely disposes of it in a safe manner.
The moderate risk waste facility opened on Dec. 6, 2019, through the support and coordination of Chelan County and the cities of Cashmere, Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee. The state Department of Ecology as well as local businesses like waste haulers and recyclers also participated in the development of the facility. For information on the facility, go to wwrld.us/2RCwpz4.
The $2.6 million facility took about seven years to be completed. Development was stalled in 2017 for a bit due to funding issues until the state Department of Commerce was able to assist with some funding.
This year's award winners were selected by a panel of judges from among 16 nominations. For details, go to wwrld.us/3oFGT11.
