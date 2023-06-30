220820-newslocal-Smokysky 01.JPG (copy)
WENATCHEE — People can learn about wildfire smoke and its impacts to health on July 13 during a community conversation.

The No Community Left Behind: Fire-Wise and Smoke Readiness community event is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Pybus Public Market event center in Wenatchee, according to a Chelan County news release.



