WENATCHEE — People can learn about wildfire smoke and its impacts to health on July 13 during a community conversation.
The No Community Left Behind: Fire-Wise and Smoke Readiness community event is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Pybus Public Market event center in Wenatchee, according to a Chelan County news release.
Featuring a variety of speakers to speak on the impacts of smoke on human health, wildfire evacuation protocols and emergency alert systems and much more. Find a copy of the event's agenda and speakers here.
The event will also host a number of booths from various local and state agencies along with giveaways and reusable, particle-filtering masks. The masks come in adult and children sizes which can be used during heavy smoke days.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children as EPIC, a children's nonprofit, will be attending to and provide childcare for children ages 5 years old and older, according to the news release.
A live-streaming event will also be held at Chelan Fire Hall, located 232 E. Wapato Ave. in Chelan, in conjunction, allowing attendants to listen to speakers and participate in discussions.
The event is sponsored by the Chelan County Climate Resilience Round Table, a county-based, governmental board composed of community stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental agencies, according to the news release.
