211214-newslocal-bowlpainting 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Kim Lamberson of Cashmere paints a bowl at the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council's ninth-annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in 2021. The Action Council is holding two Empty Bowl fundraisers this year: one in April and another in May. 

 World file photo/Luke Hollister

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting two “Empty Bowls” fundraising events during which donors can paint their own ceramic bowl.

The proceeds will go to the Action Council’s Food Distribution Center, which provides over two million pounds of food annually to food pantries, meal sites and low-income senior housing facilities throughout Chelan and Douglas counties.

“May your bowl be a creative reminder of how many bowls go empty in our community and an inspiration for you, knowing you are making a difference in the lives of our neighbors,” reads an Action Council press release.

The events will be held April 15 and May 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Market.

For a donation of $15, guests will receive their own ceramic bowl, paints, brushes and tools to customize their bowl. Once painted, bowls will be collected, glazed and fired — a process that will make them food safe.

Pick-up dates for the bowls will be announced. The bowls will include a coupon for a free bowl of soup from local restaurants.

To reserve a bowl visit cdcac.org/empty-bowls or call (509) 662-6156 ext. 254.



Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com

or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?