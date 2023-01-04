empty bowls

A local child paints a bowl at the 2017 Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Empty Bowls event at Pybus Public Market. 

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Nonprofit Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will set up shop in Pybus Public Market’s LocalTel Event Center for its Empty Bowls fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17.

A $15 donation pays for entry to the event, which includes a ceramic bowl to glaze after a customized painting experience. A crew of four could also pay $55 for four bowls.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

