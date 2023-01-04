WENATCHEE — Nonprofit Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will set up shop in Pybus Public Market’s LocalTel Event Center for its Empty Bowls fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17.
A $15 donation pays for entry to the event, which includes a ceramic bowl to glaze after a customized painting experience. A crew of four could also pay $55 for four bowls.
“It’s an opportunity to engage the community and educate how many empty bowls we have in Chelan and Douglas counties,” Paula Grieb, food distribution center AmeriCorp member. “It’s an inexpensive date night. All art supplies are provided, including the art teacher.”
Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to stamp out hunger in communities, with the coined “empty bowls” signifying bowls left empty.
Among CDCAC’s many service sectors, like housing and electricity needs, alleviating food insecurity is a target for the organization under its food distribution program, said Roberta Rickards, food distribution center AmeriCorps member. The CDCAC distributes more than 2 million pounds of food to food banks and meal programs in the two-county area annually.
“We’re hoping to have a new warehouse; we’ve been looking at a few areas,” Rickards said. “The funds from Empty Bowls will help to open a new warehouse.”
Empty Bowls revenue supports operational costs for the food distribution center. In the past, funds generated from the Empty Bowl events have supported the purchase of a refrigerated truck and doubling warehouse size for the distribution program, said Britany Meiklen, food distribution program director. The community action council has been running an Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2014, prompted by the Leavenworth based Empty Bowls’ success, according to Rickards.
Participants can pick up their bowls at the Empty Bowls Soup Dinner, which is slated for April. Folks wanting to reserve a bowl in advance can pre-pay here: bit.ly/3GaGyut.
