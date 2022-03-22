WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Chelan and Douglas counties, now in the tail-end of the omicron surge.
The 14-day COVID-19 rate in the two-county area was 139.37 per 100,000 people as of Monday, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. Two weeks ago, the rate was 562.4 per 100,000.
COVID-19 rates are hopefully on their way to pre-delta rates back in the early parts of Summer 2021, the last time the 14-day rate was below triple digits, the district's interim health officer, Dr. James Wallace, said at a Monday board of health meeting.
The lowest 14-day rate in 2021 for Chelan and Douglas counties was 20.3 per 100,000 on July 5, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, six people were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19. None of the six COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit.
The only remaining concern for local health officials is the rising prominence of a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2, a strain of omicron which is 50% more infectious but not any more severe, Wallace said.
And this new variant is present in the state, according to the state Department of Health data. Among COVID-19 samples sequenced Feb. 27 to March 5, the BA.2 variant accounted for 9.4% of the samples.
The state Department of Health does not sequence every COVID-19 case, about 8% of all cases have been sequenced since January 2021. And the cases selected to be sequenced are not selected by random sampling which means that the proportion of BA.2 variants identified does not reflect the total population of cases.
Nevertheless, Wallace said he expects the new BA.2 variant to overtake the original omicron strain at some point.
