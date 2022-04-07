WENATCHEE — For the 11th month in a row, Chelan and Douglas counties added nonfarm jobs. And for the 11th month in a row, the two counties grew nonfarm jobs at a faster rate than the state overall.
“So there are two industries, construction and manufacturing, where our local growth rates are doing better than the state,” said Don Meseck, a state regional labor economist. “I think we’re looking pretty good in aggregate.”
The two counties reported an unemployment rate of 6.2% in February. It was 6.0% in February 2020, just before the pandemic. The numbers come from Meseck’s February Labor Area Summary for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area released Friday. The area is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.
The two counties had 65,093 people in the civilian labor force in February 2022, an increase over the 63,147 the MSA reported in February 2021.
“Both in terms of the labor force and in terms of the non-farm job market, the economy is getting back to normal,” Meseck said.
The trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities job sector dropped about 200 jobs between February 2021 and February 2022 and was the only sector that saw a dip over that period. Meseck described the category as “broad” and said the decline is in the warehousing and transportation industries.
“That could be some supply chain problems,” Meseck said. “That’s the only industry, major industry, that’s off.”
Employment in the goods manufacturing industry has increased over the past year and added 600 jobs between February 2021 and February 2022, an 11.5% increase. Between January and February of this year, the sector added about 100 jobs.
“Statewide, durable goods manufacturing was down year over year for well over 20 months. It’s only been January and February of this year that durable goods manufacturers have started to do a little better than break-even year over year,” Meseck said. “Nondurable goods manufacturing, primarily food processing, has been doing pretty well statewide.”
Between January and February, every single employment sector remained either flat or increased. Goods-producing jobs increased from 5,700 to 5,800 jobs, education and health services increased from 7,800 to 8,000 jobs and government employment increased from 8,900 to 9,100 jobs. Leisure and hospitality and manufacturing jobs remained unchanged between January and February at 6,300. The two counties have about 100 fewer jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry than they did in February 2020.
“We’re still not quite back to where we were two years ago in the leisure and hospitality industry,” Meseck said. “We’re getting there, we’re almost there.”