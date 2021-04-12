WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced today that only three counties — Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman — would be rolling back to Phase 2 of the state's "Roadmap to Recovery" plan. The rest, including Chelan and Douglas counties, will remain in Phase 3.
“It was a breath-holder there for a bit,” said Dan Sutton, chair of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health and a Douglas County commissioner.
With the smoke cleared and the announcement made, Sutton said they are pleased to be staying in Phase 3. It would not have been possible without the community’s cooperation, he said.
This announcement comes after a last-minute change on Friday when the governor updated criteria so that counties would only roll back a phase when they failed both COVID-19 metrics in the reopening plan. Both Chelan and Douglas counties remain in Phase 3 by passing one of the metrics.
Counties will be reevaluated again in three weeks — on May 3. Counties must qualify individually, based on metrics according to their population size. Douglas County is considered a small county, while Chelan County is considered a large county
Looking ahead, the governor’s office has not shared the crucial next step or phase, according to Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner and vice chair on the board of health.
“I’d like to see Phase 3 become the baseline that we look at and then we move either forward or we stay at Phase 3,” Overbay said. “I would also like to see it again come back to the local level and allow each local community working with their health department and their elected officials to make those decisions as we move forward.”
The Washington Hospitality Association was disappointed to see any counties roll back to Phase 2, said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the association representing more than 6,000 members of the hospitality industry. Anton said in an email that they do not believe this decision will contain the spread of the virus as people can still cross county lines.
According to the revised metrics, counties with a population larger than 50,000, which includes Chelan County, roll back to Phase 2 if the county has:
- More than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over 14 days or
- More than five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days
Smaller counties with a population smaller than 50,000, which includes Douglas County, roll back to Phase 2 if they have:
- More than 100 new COVID-19 cases over 14 days or
- More than three new COVID-19 hospitalizations over seven days
Chelan County had 199.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 between March 3 and April 2, according to the state Department of Health report, which met the under 200 metric. The hospitalization rate was 6.3 per 100,000 between March 24 and March 30, which exceeded the rate.
Douglas County had 115 new COVID-19 cases between March 3 and April 2, according to the state report, which exceeded the rate. The county had one new COVID-19 hospitalization between March 24 and March 30, which kept the county in Phase 3.
Both counties would have rolled back to Phase 2 if the governor had not updated the criteria on Friday.
Find the state Department of Health's COVID-19 recovery report here: wwrld.us/roadmap
This is a developing story and will be updated.