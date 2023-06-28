NCW — Residents in Chelan and Douglas counties will have the opportunity to vote for a unified tax levy, or to chip in equal property tax regardless on which side of the river they reside, on the November ballot.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners voted unanimously to propose a unified tax levy, at “best estimate,” port CEO Jim Kuntz said, of roughly 16.2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy will require the majority of the total votes cast.



