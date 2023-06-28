NCW — Residents in Chelan and Douglas counties will have the opportunity to vote for a unified tax levy, or to chip in equal property tax regardless on which side of the river they reside, on the November ballot.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners voted unanimously to propose a unified tax levy, at “best estimate,” port CEO Jim Kuntz said, of roughly 16.2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy will require the majority of the total votes cast.
“This port feels it’s important to have one equalized levy in both counties. It should be equalized, everybody pays the same,” Kuntz said. “If you own a $500,000 house in Chelan County, if you own a $500,000 house in Douglas County, you should all make the same contribution to the pot for economic development. So it’s a fairness issue.”
Douglas County’s 2022 levy rate comes to 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and Chelan County’s 2022 rate is at 17 cents. Kuntz highlighted port commissioners’ conservative pattern with the tax levy, as “very, very responsible.” A port district can impose a regular annual property tax levy of up to 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of the taxable property within the district for general port purposes, port documents said.
“In Douglas County, we believe the impact, instead of paying $66.38 on a half- million dollar home, you’re going to have to pay $81.27 a year. So $6.77 per month going to the port authority from a Douglas County house,” Kuntz said. “The impact to Chelan County would be a slight decrease … paying on a $500,000 house in Chelan County, (right now) $87.86 would come down to match Douglas County, $81.27 (annually).”
Douglas County commissioners penned a letter to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners opposing the unified tax levy and citing Douglas County’s “impressive level of economic development,” since the Port of Douglas and Port of Chelan’s consolidation.
“We do not believe that this level of success should be rewarded with a levy rate increase because the Chelan County rate is higher,” the letter read. “If anything, perhaps you should consider equalizing to the lower rate or encouraging additional development in Chelan County, as has been accomplished here.”
Kuntz added since his tenure, the port has never invested “so much money” in Douglas County and cited projects like the $11.4 million Trades District project in East Wenatchee as “record investments.”
“This does not happen if it wasn’t for the regional port. There is no way Port of Douglas could have done this on their own,” Kuntz said. “We are stronger together.”
