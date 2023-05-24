Master Gardeners

WENATCHEE — People can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardener Program at the program's Community Education Garden in June. 

The free Garden Faire is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. The event includes celebration and educational experiences, according to a WSU Master Gardener release. Kid activities involve a scavenger hunt, building a birdhouse, and planting a seed in a planter.



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?