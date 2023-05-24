WENATCHEE — People can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Chelan-Douglas County Extension Master Gardener Program at the program's Community Education Garden in June.
The free Garden Faire is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. The event includes celebration and educational experiences, according to a WSU Master Gardener release. Kid activities involve a scavenger hunt, building a birdhouse, and planting a seed in a planter.
“Please help us celebrate this incredible milestone as well as the many accomplishments of our amazing volunteers and partners,” said Marco Martinez, coordinator of the WSU Extension Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program, in the release. “For 50 years, Extension Master Gardener volunteers have passionately shared their time and knowledge with the aim of building healthier, more beautiful communities.”
"The local celebration is the third of four scheduled across the state. Regional WSU-hosted gatherings already took place in Puyallup and Prosser," the release stated. "The fourth celebration is scheduled for July 13 at WSU’s Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center (NWREC) at Mount Vernon.
"The celebration culminates with the WSU Master Gardener Advanced Education Conference, Sept. 27-30 in Tacoma, where attendees will mark the anniversary and learn the latest in gardening techniques, outreach, and discovery," the release continued.
"Master Gardeners are extension-trained volunteers who share information on horticulture and environmental stewardship with their communities through clinics, demonstration gardens, and local partnerships.
"The first class of volunteers trained in spring 1973 in King and Pierce counties. The movement quickly spread across the state, nationwide, and beyond. Today, Master Gardeners can be found in Canada, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
"In Washington, more than 4,000 Master Gardener volunteers provide more than 330,000 hours of service annually, educating upwards of 300,000 of their neighbors while providing 60,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food banks. More than 100,000 Master Gardeners are active nationwide.
"The Washington program is raising funds for its first-ever endowed WSU faculty chair, who will develop new partnerships, tools, and curricula to help master gardeners become a more accessible, diverse resource."
