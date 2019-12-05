NCW — Local food banks expect to receive more visitors because of proposed cuts to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as the food-stamps program.
State Department of Social and Health Services statistics from June 2018 — the most current available Thursday — show Chelan County had 9,330 clients and Douglas County had 4,799 in the Basic Food Program. That’s Washington’s name for the combination of SNAP and the state-funded Food Assistance Program for Legal Immigrants.
It wasn’t clear how many of those clients would be affected by the cuts.
Wenatchee Food Bank manager Chris Creek said she sees anywhere from 150 to 240 people per month, depending on seasonal work — many clients are involved in agriculture. The food bank is open Thursday mornings.
“We’ve noticed our numbers have been up this year ... and I anticipate with these cuts we’re going to have more,” Creek said. “We’re seeing more elderly, and we’re hearing from more people about their SNAP cuts. We don’t ask them anything, and there are people who come in and say, ‘We’re here for the first time. We just can’t make it.’”
She said she’s seen parents with multiple children, grandparents raising grandchildren, people renting rooms and multiple families sharing a home. Some have to visit more than one food bank to get by, she said.
Rock Island Food Bank director Betty Filbeck said she averages 80-100 families per week, and she’s expecting that to increase with the SNAP cuts. The food bank is open Tuesday mornings.
“We had 95 Tuesday, really almost cleaned out our supply,” she said. “The week before, we had 108 families. It’s going to make a big impact on our food bank, and I’m quite sure on all of them.”
They also don’t ask clients about SNAP benefits, though Filbeck said she’s sure many receive them. She talked about one woman who lives alone and visits the food bank each week.
“She said, ‘Oh, it’s Tuesday. I get to eat,’” Filbeck recalled. “She didn’t say it as a joke, and it really, really struck home for me because we take everything for granted.”
The new rule targets work-eligible people ages 18-49 who have no dependents.
Serve Wenatchee covers those living in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school district boundaries. It offers food banks out of various churches Monday through Thursday and also helps individuals from its office pantry.
“From my understanding of what I’ve been reading about the changes proposed, those (helped at the office) are probably the people that are going to be most affected because they are single individuals that may or may not have dependents, may fall into that age range and things like that,” said Donna Pruitt, clearinghouse and program director.
Pruitt said the program averages about 160 food boxes per month. Serve Wenatchee does ask clients about SNAP benefits, though she said help isn’t dependent on the answer.
She said about 40% of those helped are children, and the program also serves a lot of single parents and people on fixed incomes. Though Pruitt expects an increase in clients, she believes the organization will make do.
“My experience here is there’s just no reason for anyone to be hungry in this valley,” she said. “There’s a lot of resources available. This community probably does a better job than any community I’ve ever lived in. It’s a very generous place, especially with food.”