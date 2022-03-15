WENATCHEE — The five new Chelan-Douglas Board of Health members will be selected March 28, following Monday's public online Zoom interviews with the 10 finalists.
On Monday, each candidate introduced themselves to the health board and then answered four questions that included what expertise they could offer, issues of concern, if they'd be willing to serve as alternates and potential conflicts of interest.
Many of the finalists shared similar concerns and issues they would like to see the health district tackle now and into the future. Those included:
- Addressing inadequate or insufficient behavioral health services.
- The mental health impacts of the pandemic on children and teenagers.
- How to safely transition out of the pandemic.
- Improving collaboration with other community organizations.
- Recruiting new staff and focusing on recovery for the departments at the health district that were sidelined during the pandemic.
Chuck Zimmerman, the board’s legal counsel, said regarding any potential conflicts of interest that it is almost inevitable to run into this issue when looking to recruit people in the health care industry to the board.
"The important thing is to look and see on an individual case-by-case basis, when it comes to participation in items, what is the significance of that conflict," Zimmerman said at Monday’s meeting. "If the person is employed by a health care provider and we contract with that health care provider, there's going to be that conflict. If the Legislature had intended that everyone that had that conflict couldn't sit on the board, you wouldn't be able to get people except in very limited circumstances."
The situation the board needs to avoid, however, is having individuals involved in any business-making decisions that would financially benefit them, he said. Zimmerman gave the example of a business owner involved with septic systems.
“If they make the regulations very difficult for people to use existing systems without replacing them, then that has a significant financial benefit to that particular person and their business,” Zimmerman said.
The health district began accepting applications for the five available seats on the board in December and narrowed down a list of 24 candidates to 10.
The applicants had to fit into one of three categories: health care provider, consumer of public health and community stakeholder.
The commissioners of Chelan and Douglas counties have the task, by law, of selecting the five candidates to serve on the expanded board. Initially, they had planned to do that on March 1 but delayed the decision to provide time for public interviews.
The board also created a space for alternates on the board, so the five who are not selected to serve can be involved and provide input without having a vote.
The board of health, responsible for ensuring the health and safety across Chelan and Douglas counties, oversees the work of the health district, including health permits for restaurants and other businesses.