Cars line up in the parking lot of the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee Jan. 12  for COVID-19 tests. Staff administered 673 tests on site Tuesday and handed out 204 test home kits. Demand for testing has since dropped, prompting a change in schedule to three days a week.

WENATCHEE — Beginning next week, the Chelan-Douglas Health District is scaling back its days of operation at the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center due to a decrease in demand.

The site will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Previously, the site was open Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 vaccinations — first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine — are only available on Fridays at the site.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone age 2 years old and older. Pre-registration is no longer required. Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested, asymptomatic or symptomatic. 

At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available in several spots across Chelan and Douglas counties including NCW Libraries. Find a full list here: wwrld.us/testkits.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

