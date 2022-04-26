Cars line up in the parking lot of the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee Jan. 12 for COVID-19 tests. Staff administered 673 tests on site Tuesday and handed out 204 test home kits. Demand for testing has since dropped, prompting a change in schedule to three days a week.
WENATCHEE — Beginning next week, the Chelan-Douglas Health District is scaling back its days of operation at the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center due to a decrease in demand.
The site will be open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Previously, the site was open Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 vaccinations — first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine — are only available on Fridays at the site.
COVID-19 testing is open to everyone age 2 years old and older. Pre-registration is no longer required. Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested, asymptomatic or symptomatic.
At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available in several spots across Chelan and Douglas counties including NCW Libraries. Find a full list here: wwrld.us/testkits.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.